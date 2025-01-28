Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy-backed TGL thrives after Tom Kim's heroics

The TGL is steadily gaining traction, and its January 27 playoff match between Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf squad proved to be a thriller. Featuring standout performances from Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, the match quickly earned praise on social media, with Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also echoing the sentiment.

Ultimately, Tiger Woods' team triumphed 4-3 in overtime against Rory McIlroy's squad in Monday's indoor contest in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with clutch shots from Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner proving pivotal.

Woods and McIlroy, co-founders of the golfing league, had envisioned such a thrilling competition. Following the match, the 49-year-old golfing legend told the media that it was exactly what they had hoped for earlier.

"It couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully, all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it. This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered," Woods said (via ESPN).

Journalist Marty Smith also shared his excitement for the thrilling match, praising TGL for "taking a quantum leap."

".@TGL took a quantum leap tonight. That was the energy, excitement and excellent play Tiger and Rory dreamed of when they devised this league. THAT was FUN AF," he wrote on X.

Alexis Ohanian, who has amassed an estimated net worth of $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), echoed Smith's sentiments by sharing a GIF featuring renowned American wrestler Daniel Bryan, famous for his iconic "Yes" chants

Ohanian, a seasoned entrepreneur, is also a co-owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the six founding TGL teams.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York event- Image Source: Getty

Speaking to TGL Golf in 2023, Alexis Ohanian said that Los Angeles is the ideal location for their TGL team. The city combines sports, technology, and entertainment, and he believes it provides the perfect environment for innovation in golf.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team. This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans," he said.

Ohanian co-owns the team with his wife, Serena Williams, and her sister, Venus Williams. Additionally, their elder daughter, Olympia, who has developed a passion for golf, is also a co-owner.

