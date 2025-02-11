Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, didn’t hold back after hearing Stephen A. Smith’s critical comment about the WTA legend. She gave a blunt response, making it clear that the TV personality’s opinion on the 23-time Grand Slam champion carries no weight.

Serena Williams recently made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl alongside globally renowned artist Kendrick Lamar. Their performance subtly jabbed Drake, which led Stephen A. Smith to remark that if he were her husband, he would have divorced the WTA legend over the act of revenge.

"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his as*. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye," he said, during a conversation on Monday's episode of the "First Take" podcast.

As a video clip of the conversation surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rennae Stubbs strongly defended her former mentee and dismissed Smith’s opinion as baseless.

"Ah I’m pretty sure Serena doesn’t care much for what Stephen A thinks," she wrote.

Serena Williams' appearance during that song sparked debate on social media, especially since Kendrick Lamar’s track is a diss aimed at rapper Drake, whom Williams reportedly dated in 2011.

Many people felt it was no accident that she was in the spotlight during this part of the performance, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared this opinion.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops a bold response to Stephen A. Smith's comment

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband didn’t stay silent after Stephen A. Smith’s comment stirred controversy on social media. The Reddit co-founder fired back at the media personality, standing strong in support of Serena, just as he always has.

Ryan Clark, a co-panelist during the conversation, backed the WTA legend by instantly responding to Smith's take.

“If you were with Serena Williams, you’re going to be a kept man anyways, don’t start that," he said.

Alexis Ohanian quickly presented a 13-year-old post as proof that her performance wasn't linked to Drake.

"I got you @stephenasmith," he wrote on X.

The tech entrepreneur was in the stands during Serena Williams' appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar. Having a clear understanding of the controversy, he didn’t let the harsh claims go unanswered, standing by his wife as always.

