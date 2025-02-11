Who was Serena Williams' sister's killer? Tennis star called out by Jason Whitlock for doing crip walk at Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show

Serena Williams was recently seen dancing while Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 9. During Lamar's performance of Not Like Us, Serena did a crip walk. She performed a similar dance at the London Olympics in 2012 after winning gold against Maria Sharapova. At that time, many criticized her for seemingly promoting gang violence.

For those who are unfamiliar, the crip walk originated in the 1970s with the Crips, a Los Angeles-area street gang. According to the BBC, over time, the move was adapted by the hip-hop community, particularly among those from the city.

American columnist Jason Whitlock took to X on February 10 and expressed his views on Serena's recent crip walk. Whitlock called the tennis player a "controlled clown" and reminded that she had lost a sister in shooting, making it ironic for her to crip walk. In the tweet, a video was attached as well, in which Jason could be heard saying:

"They got the tennis star Serena Williams to come out & crip walk during the song. Serena Williams... who lost a sister in gang violence in a driveby shooting, they get this controlled clown... crip walk..."

Yetunde Price, the oldest half-sister of Serena and Venus, was born in August 1972. She was a personal assistant to the Williams sisters and a nurse. At the time of her death in September 2003, she owned a hair salon. Price was killed at just 31 years old in a drive-by shooting. According to a PEOPLE report, she was the mother of three children aged 11, 9, and 5 at the time of her death.

Robert Maxfield was convicted of being Yetunde Price's killer. In 2006, the LA Times reported that he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter. He was released in 2018 after spending more than a decade in jail.

What happened to Venus and Serena Williams' half-sister, Yetunde Price, in 2003?

31-year-old Yetunde was in her white SUV during the shooting, with her partner Rolland Wormley behind the wheel. The couple was supposed to drive from Compton to Price's house in Corona. In 2003, Rolland told The Los Angeles Times:

"I'm trying to get through this. I'm trying to get away, I'm trying to get her to safety. Once I get to Long Beach Boulevard, I see the back window is shattered. I look to the right and said, 'Baby, are you all right?' I look at [Price], and there was blood everywhere."

He took Price to his mother's house, and later, the police were called. Yetunde Price, however, was pronounced dead at the hospital. At that time, a spokesperson for the Williams family told PEOPLE that both Venus and Serena Williams couldn't believe Yetunde was shot to death. In 2007, Serena told PEOPLE that it was "still hard" to remember the incident that killed her sister.

Amid the case, Serena Williams even suffered one of her biggest losses in her career in 2018. On July 31, she learned that Maxfield had been released from prison shortly before a 53-minute lopsided loss to Johanna Konta.

