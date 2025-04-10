"Am I tripping or" — Melanie King alleges Blake Lively's feud with Sony has a Margot Robbie and Barbie connection

Melanie King is trending online after she claimed that Blake Lively and Sony's ongoing dispute reportedly had something to do with the 2023 film Barbie, in which Margot Robbie portrayed the lead role. Notably, Sony Pictures served as the producer of Blake's film It Ends with Us, leading to their association with Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle, which started in December 2024.

Disclaimer: This is a conspiracy theory shared by the influencer, and there is NO confirmation about this.

The YouTube personality shared two posts through her official account on X (formerly Twitter) on April 10, 2025. She added a video in one of them, which was seemingly recorded during the promotion of It Ends with Us as Blake spoke to the press.

Melanie added a lengthy statement alongside the clip, in which she referred to how Blake Lively described the romantic drama film as a "big beautiful summer movie" despite its focus on domestic violence. King said that the Gossip Girl star's description was "bizarre and out of place" and continued:

“I think its deeper than that. We made a connection that she thought this was her Barbenheimer moment with IEWU and Deadpool coming out at during the same time. How she kept cross promoting Deadpool, dressed in garish floral designer outfits, hawked her liquor and hair care etc.”

King then claimed that Blake Lively allegedly wanted to get cast as Barbie instead of Margot Robbie and that The Wolf of Wall Street star is already playing a lead role in a film titled Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Melanie disclosed a few more details about the film as she wrote:

“It was announced early 2024 that Margot landed the lead role to this A-list film, produced by Sony. Am I tripping or……..”

Melanie King seemingly criticized Blake Lively in another post

While Melanie alleged that Blake wanted to be a part of Barbie, none of the actresses, including Margot Robbie, have responded to the claims for now. However, Melanie shared a reply below her first statement a few moments after she posted it, clarifying that Sony Pictures is serving as a distributor for Big Bold Beautiful Journey instead of producing it.

In addition, King praised the film's script by calling it the "hottest." She addressed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, hinting that there was possibly something that people are unaware of so far. Melanie seemingly referred to Blake by writing:

“Does she really think she’s on Margot Robbie’s level? We know Ryan tries to upstage Ryan Gosling who was also in Barbie. Remember he kept recreating The Notebook by making out with different men? Even while Ryan Gosling was getting an award.”

Back in August 2024, a source for Life & Style magazine alleged that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were having a feud with Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley. The source claimed that there are no chances of the couple becoming friends in any manner in the future and continued:

“These two couples are the most powerful people in the movie business right now and they all love working with other household names and big celebrities.”

The source for Life & Style magazine claimed that the dispute between the celebrity couples reportedly started when Margot Robbie was finalized to play an important role in The Wolf of Wall Street, and she reportedly defeated Blake in the casting process.

Notably, Blake and Margot have never spoken about any alleged feud between them on any occasion over the years.

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More