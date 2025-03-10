What does being laced mean? YouTuber Alysha Burney reportedly passes away aged 25

The social media platform X was flooded with tributes to content creator Alysha Burney after the page The Pop Flop reported that the YouTuber passed away at the age of 25. While a statement by one of Burney's close friends was shared, her family has yet to confirm the news and even share the cause of death.

Ad

The Pop Flop's X post claimed that "confirmed reports" stated that Alysha Burney died after she was "laced during a trip to Mexico."

“Confirmed reports says she died from being laced during a trip to Mexico for her birthday, which was on March 3,” the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The term “laced” is often used in the context of drugs. When different types of drugs are combined or a single substance is given to a person without their consent, it is referred to as being “laced.” When people become victims of such circumstances, their lives are threatened as they can die from overdosing on various toxic substances.

The Pop Flop also reported that Alysha Burney’s friend Jay Lanai took to her Instagram stories to confirm her passing. Lanai called Burney the "most genuine, sweet, beautiful, and humble human" they had ever met.

Ad

“The most genuine, sweet, beautiful and humble human I’ve ever come across. I’m so happy I was able to embrace you & tell you how much I loved and missed you, seeing you over Christmas break. Life is unexpected. Rest beautifully Alysha, you’ll be missed so much,” Jay wrote.

The friend had shared a black-and-white selfie of the two together in the Instagram story. The exact time of the social media post being uploaded online remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Ad

More about Alysha Burney as TikToker reportedly dies aged 25

As per Famous Birthdays, Burney rose to fame after her Bad Girls Club parody videos went viral online. However, before she became a staple across social media platforms, she had amassed a following on the popular Vine app as well.

It seems like the content creator was fond of comedy as she also worked in a stand-up comedy club in her home state of Missouri.

Ad

Ad

Alysha Burney has over 1.2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her series, like Cooking With Burney, Ringworm Times, and The Burney Show series, are fan-favorites. She also has over two million followers on TikTok, with a respectable following of nearly 560,000 on Instagram as well.

Her last video on Instagram was uploaded on March 3rd where she sat next to her brother at an event, lip-synched and acted for the camera. The video read- “Stop telling your brother all our business!” The camera then panned towards her brother, who appeared disappointed over the comment.

Ad

Burney had captioned the social media post

“I tell him everything 🤣 Idcccc”

Ad

Alysha Burney uploaded her last YouTube video 12 days ago. The three-minute, 24-second-long short comedy skit was titled IF SLAVERY EXISTED IN 2025.. PT2. It had amassed nearly 140,000 views at the time of writing this article.

Her most popular video on her YouTube channel, with nearly 5.5 million views and titled Alysha Burney Video Compilation 2022, was uploaded two years ago.

Fans now await more information and an official confirmation regarding the influencer’s passing. Exact details about what Burney was allegedly laced with remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback