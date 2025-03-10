When did Lele Pons marry rapper Guaynaa? Couple's relationship timeline explored as they announce pregnancy

Venezuelan influencer Lele Pons is expecting a baby with her Puerto Rican singer-songwriter husband, Guaynaa. The 28-year-old shared the news about the latest addition to their family on her Instagram on Sunday, March 9, 2029, with a mix of pictures throughout her pregnancy journey.

The news comes two years after Lele Pons and Guaynaa married on March 4, 2023. In her post, the YouTube star shared an ultrasound picture, a pregnancy test confirming that she's "PREGNANT," and Guaynaa and her posing together for the camera, featuring her growing belly.

She also shared a clip of their photoshoot, where she wore an all-white two-piece outfit that exposed her baby bump, with her husband sporting a white t-shirt and jeans as he hugged and kissed her on the temple from behind.

In the caption, which she also translated into Spanish, Lele Pons wrote:

"We're PREGNANT!!!!! Can't wait to meet you! We love you - Mom & Dad."

Other pictures shared in the photo dump include Guaynaa taking a picture of Pons and her baby bump, another of him kissing her growing belly, and the last one with them pressing their bare tummies together.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa worked on a song together in 2020 before they started dating

Lele Pons and Guaynaa's relationship started as a professional one. They first met in 2019 and worked on the bold bad girl anthem Se Te Nota, which was released in September 2020. Their first collaboration was a success, per Billboard, with the track spending 18 weeks and peaking at #44 on the Billboard Global 200.

The couple also made the music anthem come to life with an accompanying music video that was shot in Miami, per Out Now Magazine. The YouTube star snatches a pop kiss from the Puerto Rican rapper at the end of the video, and shortly after their collab, romance rumors started. They did promos of their new song together, including an appearance on The Tonight Show on October 8 of that same year.

They also celebrated milestones of their music together, sharing pictures and videos of them hanging out, including when they commemorated Se Te Nota reaching 100 million views on YouTube. Lele Pons shared a clip of herself dancing on her Instagram, featuring Guaynaa in the background. The pair were gradually seen hanging out more and more, per the snippets of their outings they shared online.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa also celebrated Halloween of 2020 with a smooch, with her dressing up as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and the Puerto Rican rapper in a Woody get-up. By December of that year, they were official. Lele Pons shared a post on Instagram on December 12 of the two of them locking lips, and confirming the relationship with a, "MINE (it's official)," in the caption.

She shared a tribute to him in a People en Español interview in December 2020, saying:

"He makes me a better person. I admire him a lot."

They would continue sharing snippets of their romance online, like their retreat in Puerto Rico in January 2021 and a throwback picture to when they first met, which was in 2019, according to Lele Pons.

By August 18, 2021, the duo had taken a bigger step in their relationship by buying a house together. The following year, in April 2022, the YouTube star shocked fans with a fake proposal post, but the real thing came soon after, on July 31 that same year.

Guaynaa popped the question during the 2022 Tomorrowland Festival, and Lele shared a close-up look of her engagement ring on Instagram shortly after, with the caption saying, "100x YESS!!!"

The following year, on March 4, the couple had their wedding at Miami's Fairchild Botanical Gardens. It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Camila Cabello, Danny Ocean, Diplo, Steve Aoki, and Becky G in attendance.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa has since released, in April 2023, a 10-track album, Capitulaciones, which spawned hits like Natural and Abajito, since their first music collaboration.

