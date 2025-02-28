Candace Owens says Epstein Files being released in "phases" does not feel "authentic," demands entire lot to be made available to public

American political commentator Candace Owens recently said that Epstein Files should not be released in "phases," claiming it does not feel "authentic." In a post on X on February 27, 2025, she further demanded that the entire lot should be made available to the public "at large." The tweet read:

Ad

“Something about this Epstein release doesn’t feel authentic. Why do we need “phases” of the release and why not just release it to the entire public at large to comb through?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the unphased, Epstein Files is the list that contains the names of the victims of the notorious American financier and child s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. The records were included in a 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend.

Maxwell has been incarcerated for 20 years after being found guilty in a Manhattan court in 2021. It is anticipated that the list will also include flight logs, names of those suspected of being connected to Epstein, and other pertinent data.

Ad

The first phase of the Epstein Files has been released

Epstein Files is being released by the FBI (Image via Getty)

According to the Economic Times report, US Attorney General Pam Bondi disclosed a part of the Epstein list that exposed his crimes against over 250 victims on Thursday, February 27. However, critics said that it did not expose much new information as per the outlet.

Ad

The government's commitment to full disclosure was reiterated by Bondi, who said:

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.”

She assured the public that this was only the start of a larger initiative to bring about long-overdue accountability. She further said that she had instructed the FBI to provide her with "the full and complete Epstein files" by Friday, February 28, 8 am.

Ad

Bondi has also allegedly called for an inquiry into why her directives to the FBI were first disregarded. On Wednesday, February 26, Fox News Live made the initial announcement of the Epstein list's release.

Bondi said on the program that she would release the Epstein files on February 28. She stated:

“I think tomorrow … you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office…. What you’re going to see hopefully tomorrow is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information… It’s pretty sick what that man did.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When commentator Jesse Watters questioned her about the postponement of the list's distribution, Pam Bondi also said that there were more than 250 victims on the Epstein list. She added that the postponement was necessary to guarantee the protection of their names and private data prior to the publication of the list.

As per Lad Bible's February 28 report, the list, which was made public through ten separate files and totaled almost 200 pages, contains a partially redacted "contacts list" and a number of flight logs from the s*x offender's private plane.

Ad

The same outlet stated that a blacked-out list of over 250 "masseuses" is also available. Many consider this information has been suppressed since Epstein allegedly trafficked his victims into masseuse roles for his scheme.

A redacted photocopy of an address book reportedly written by Epstein and referenced in numerous publications on his crimes was also made public. Dustin Hoffman, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, and Ralph Fiennes are among the celebrities whose names allegedly appear in the contact book.

Ad

The Republican Party's decision to make the Epstein list public was also supported by American model and former race car driver Danica Patrick. Patrick provided an update on the debated Epstein Island case by reposting an Instagram post.

Later, on February 27, Danica Patrick shared a narrative on her Instagram about how the names were made public in Phase 1 of the Epstein files.

The identities of the victims were not revealed, and no more information was available on the files.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback