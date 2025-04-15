Travis Scott takes Coachella 2025 by storm with jaw-dropping flying stage stunts: Complete setlist & highlights

After reportedly arriving 20 minutes late, Travis Scott's headlining performance at Coachella 2025 has since gone viral. The rapper premiered a massive set for attendees.
During his recent interview with Complex, Travis spoke about his then-upcoming Coachella performance, hinting at him previewing newer material during his set when he stated:
"I’m trying to create a next-level way to do things. It’s more selfless, though. It’s not about Trav, like, "Oh, come look at a fu*king experience of Travis". No, this is a social thing, with all of us. It’s a community thing. I’m just curating it and hoping that you fu*k with the idea of what I’m trying to do. But this isn’t a Trav experience."
The brutalist design used for his set elevated the performance. A circular stage was placed in the middle of the general admission area and slowly rose before a highly energized fanbase.
The unique set design and Travis' energetic performance marked a highlight for this year's Music and Arts Festival. Several fans took to social media after the event to share their appreciation for the stunts displayed by the Coachella headliner.
Travis' hourlong set opened with a brass band performance, with the rapper introducing attendees to a live performance of his featured records Aye and Crush. The complete list of songs included in Scott's setlist for Coachella 2025 is provided below:
- 4x4
- CRUSH
- AYE
- NEW SONG
- SHE GOING DUMB (Unreleased)
- BACKR00MS
- TYPE SH*T
- NIGHTCRAWLER
- MAMACITA
- HYAENA
- THANK GOD
- MODERN JAM x NOKIA (Spectre Mashup)
- PRAISE GOD
- BUTTERFLY EFFECT
- SIRENS
- SKYFALL
- HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
- UPPER ECHELON
- STARGAZING
- MY EYES
- SKELETONS
- 90210
- I KNOW?
- NO BYSTANDERS
- FE!N (x2)
- SICKO MODE
- ANTIDOTE
- GOOSEBUMPS
- TELEKINESIS
Major highlights from Travis Scott's Coachella 2025 performance
Travis Scott's performance at Coachella 2025 marked his first headlining performance at the Music and Arts Festival, marking his return to the desert following his 2017 set.
From old hits to psychedelic visuals, Travis provided a highly immersive experience for his attendees. The rapper even performed FE!N, his chart-topping success with Playboi Carti which was included on his fourth studio album Utopia.
Below is a list of major highlights from Travis Scott's Coachella 2025 performance.
1) Stage Design and Pyro-Stunts
Travis Scott, who alluded to creating a memorable and immersive experience for fans at Coachella during his Complex interview, delivered on his promise by incorporating those ideas into his stage setup.
For the majority of his set, the rapper was seen performing on a circular stage that slowly rose in the middle of the general admission area, appearing on Coachella's main stage for only a few songs on his setlist.
His circular stage set, supported by psychedelic visuals displayed on the large monitors, contributed heavily to the visual and sonic experience at Coachella 2025 electrifying attendees with the use of pyro and smoke machines.
2) Travis Scott previews unreleased records
During his performance, Travis treated fans to his newer work, previewing a single reportedly titled SHE GOING DUMB.
The self-produced record is supposedly set to be included on the official tracklist for the rapper's upcoming Jackboys 2 LP, which is scheduled to be delivered to streaming platforms later this year.
"Can't nobody pop it like I do / Foreign, jump like I do (Ah) / Baddie in the seven like I do (Seven) / Daddy in the six, she had you (Aah, had you) / Still tucked on when they try you (Woah) / Still tucked on when they bite you (It's lit) / Go pick up order to buy you (Skit)," Travis rapped on 'SHE GOING DUMB'.
3) Travis Scott performs new 'Nokia' collaboration
During his hourlong set, Travis also previewed a Spectre Mashup of Modern Jam, included on Utopia, and the funky instrumental used on Drake's new hot single Nokia (feat. Elkan).
4) Travis introduces a marching band
Travis kicked off his Coachella set with a 4x4 introduction led by a 60-plus marching band from Jackson State's Sonic Boom and Florida A&M University's Marching 100. They also played introduction anthems for records like SICKO MODE and FE!N.
5) "Suspended Dancers" stunt during 'Stargazing'
Halfway through his set, during an electric performance of his 2018 record Stargazing, Travis seemingly suspended several dancers in the air, flipped upside down like "bats".
Travis Scott's upcoming Cactus Jack compilation album Jackboys 2, following up on 2019's Jackboys project, is scheduled to drop later this year. The rapper is also scheduled for a 2025 tour, with stops in countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and more, as part of his "Circus Maximus World Tour".