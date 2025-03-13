“I was born and raised with them” — Khloe Kardashian detests people addressing Kylie and Kendall Jenner as her “half-sisters”

Internet personality Khloe Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, recently had a lengthy discussion about their well-known family on the most recent edition of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, on March 12. Khloe went on to criticize those who call her siblings, half-sisters.

Khloe Kardashian told her mom:

"I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters[...] those are my real sisters. I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them..."

Kris further commented:

“With Kendall and Kylie, I felt like I had two litters of kids and it was just so natural. From the day I got pregnant with Kendall and the day I got pregnant with Kylie, you guys were so involved in every discussion, every doctor’s appointment, decorating the nursery."

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her family dynamics with Kris Jenner

Despite having a large family tree, the Kardashians star admitted that she doesn't like to look into everyone's specific ancestry, particularly the sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloe Kardashian considers Kendall and Kylie to be her biological sisters and finds it disrespectful that other people would call them her half-sisters.

During the discussion, Khloe Kardashian reiterated her contempt for the term "half-sister," claiming it minimizes her relationship with the two. She went on to say:

“Because I’m like, ‘No'.... And so I really find that insulting when people say that about us.”

Kris, 69, seems shocked that her daughter would even consider the subject. Regarding her youngest daughters, whom she shares with her ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner, Kris stated:

"I don't even think about that term or use that term.”

Khloe Kardashian said:

"We never do.. But just other people — I just hate when they label that ... I really, really hate that. And I don't hate a lot of things."

Supporting her, Kris pointed out that she too never used the phrase. According to her, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, have always been just as much a part of the Kardashian family as the rest of her biological children.

Khloe then talked about how readily Kylie, 27, and Kendall, 29, fit into her and her siblings' dynamics from birth. Kris then reflected on how the older Kardashian children participated in every aspect of the process, from scheduling doctor's visits to organising the nursery during her pregnancies with Kendall and Kylie.

She further added that Khloe had a special bond with her younger sisters from the beginning. Kris added:

"The minute we came home from the hospital with number 5, I think you were in love with your sister—and so was everybody else"

She then said that nobody even considered the Jenners' incompatibility with the Kardashians. Everyone was really kind and protective of one another.

For context, in 1991, Kris got divorced from Robert Kardashian, who had three children with him: Kourtney Kardashian, 45; Kim Kardashian, 44; and Rob Kardashian, 37.

After that, she married Bruce Jenner, who later became Caitlyn Jenner. Bruce already had children from past relationships: Burt Jenner, age 46; Cassandra Marino, age 44; Brandon Jenner, age 43; and Brody Jenner, age 41.

After getting married in 1991, Kris and Bruce welcomed Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27. However, they got divorced in 2013. Since then, the couple has maintained a blended family.

One can catch Khloe in Wonder Land on Khloe Kardashian's YouTube channel every week on Wednesday.

