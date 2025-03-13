"President Kennedy was killed over this issue"– Dr. Steven Greer and Khloe Kardashian discuss risks of unearthing extraterrestrial intelligence files

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke with renowned American ufologist Dr. Steven Greer about his early experiences with extraterrestrial life. On March 6, Greer appeared on the Kardashians' podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land.

He responded that there are 69 species of ET when Khloe asked him how many there were. Then, further talking about the reaction of the American leaders towards these things and the risk they must take to loop the public in, Dr. Steven Greer said:

“And I have to say, my biggest disappointment, 30 years, 35 years of doing this, is the leaders we have, who have the ability to actually do things I can ever do, that don't have the courage of their convictions, because it is dangerous…”

He further continued:

“Let's say you're a chairman of a Senate committee or house, or you're in the Oval Office, or whatever, you're not accustomed to taking that kind of personal risk, right? And we know for a fact that there are key people who have been killed in public life on this… President Kennedy 100% we know was killed over this issue…”

Dr. Steven Greer alleged that President Kennedy and RFK knew everything about ETs

Speaking about how his initial reported UFO incident sparked his interest in the topic, he claimed that it sparked a passion for the topic that lasted a lifetime. He added that as a young child, he started studying it.

Then, as he grew older, his interest in the topic grew due to a reported near-death experience he had at the age of 18.

The actions of Dr. Greer and his colleagues were then reportedly followed by a very close team member of President Clinton, who became the US president in 1993.

The anonymous person allegedly asked Dr. Steven Greer to brief the President's C.I. Director and the administration on the entire alien ship search mission. Greer even allegedly received a FedEx message stating that he would be the first to brief the administration.

Later, it was revealed to Greer that a hidden, presumably unconstitutional government administration was in charge of the alleged fascist and corrupt operations.

Then, talking about another US President, he said that Presidents like Jack Kennedy were allegedly killed over this issue because he took a big risk trying to make people understand about this situation.

Then when Khloe asked if Trump would allegedly release any files on his matter, Dr. Steven Greer said:

“So, you know, the way this works is there are documents that are top secret that the president or a C.I. director could access, right, with clearance.. So what I'm going to be curious to see is if all those files that come out actually have the essence of this…”

Again talking about Kennedy and his alleged involvement in this, Dr. Steven Greer said:

“So, President Kennedy was going to get to the bottom of this, right, because he's a very strong-willed guy. And he kept pushing and pushing. And they eventually just decided it'd be easier if they assassinated him. Because going through the review process was an executive order to dissolve the CIA…”

He then alleged that he further met RFK Jr. and discussed this problem. Dr. Steven Greer then opened up about a 1950 declassified Canadian top secret document which is called the Wilbur Smith document.

It reportedly stated that these UFOs were reportedly called flying saucers. It further claimed that reportedly a high profile team is working on this. The team, which is very secretive, is reportedly headed by Dr. Vannevar Bush.

Bush, who developed the atomic bomb, and studied the modus operandi, is looking into the meaning and the technology of how these crafts work.

He went on to say that in that 1950 document, it allegedly claimed that it is reportedly the most secret issue in the United States government, exceeding the secrecy around the development of the hydrogen bomb.

