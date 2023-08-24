"WOW that's a hardcore flying saucer": Viral Truff UFO video sparks wild reactions online

Discussions and memes on the existence of alien life and UFOs are all over the internet right now, whether it be about the alleged face-eating aliens from Peru, US possession of alien remains, or Japanese scientists waiting to receive alien signals. Adding to the list is a viral video that allegedly showed a real UFO flying through the sky with the words "TRUFF' written on it.

However, this time around, netizens were skeptical of the video. People immediately concluded that the video was fake, despite it not actually being proven. Moreover, the "TRUFF" UFO was subjected to intense trolling by netizens who humorously ripped apart the video.

The video, which went viral on social media this week, showed an alleged UFO flying through the sky that was recorded by a passenger on a plane. As per the passenger, they were shooting a video of the view outside the plane when a flying saucer appeared out of nowhere and zoomed away into the sky.

Some zoomed-in versions of the viral video allegedly revealed the word "TRUFF" written on it. As seen in the video below, the object was saucer-shaped like a stereotypical UFO, further raising hilarious reactions from online users.

"TRUFF" is a brand of hot sauce that is well-known for its distinctive advertising campaigns, which led a few people to believe that the video was part of a TRUFF advertisement. TRUFF themselves posted the video on multiple social media handles, including TikTok and Instagram, and dates way back to July 31. Sharing the video on Instagram, they captioned:

"Tom Delonge was right 😳"

It is unclear if the entire video was pure advertising or if just the zoomed-in "TRUFF" print on the object was added later on. If so, the source of the original video has not yet been identified, and its legitimacy remains a mystery.

TRUFF UFO fails to impress netizens

On X, @alien69nice's August 20 post of the viral video, sans the zoomed-in TRUFF part, amassed over 66,500 views. The user wrote:

"BREAKING : Leaked UFO Footage from an airplane traveller. (not been debunked as of yet)"

Netizens were not at all convinced by the video and studied it closely. They even talked about the crazy set of coincidences that happened in order for the person filming to get a perfect shot of the object. Others hit back at the X user by stating that there was no point in disproving something so blatantly "fake."

Roswell 1947: The kickstart of the UFO frenzy

More or less like the "TRUFF" saucer, people have claimed to bear witness to UFOs and extra-terrestrial life for a long time. Some have been disproven entirely while other instances carry with them a cloud of mystery and uncertainty.

Arguably, the most famous incident regarding alien life that is still being speculated to this day is the 1947 Roswell incident. In July 1947, Roswell Army Air Field officials recovered the remains of a military balloon from a ranch in New Mexico. Some people believed that the remains belonged to a UFO, but the army claimed that the debris belonged to a weather balloon.

In June of the same year, Pilot Kenneth Arnold revealed that he had allegedly seen Unidentified Flying Objects soaring at extreme speed, which sent people into a frenzy and birthed many witnesses who saw similar objects in the sky. Arnold stated that he saw a line of nine such objects flying near Washington's Mount Rainier.

Years later in 1978, retired lieutenant colonel Jesse Marcel revealed in an interview that the weather balloon story was merely a cover-up and raised speculation that the object might've been extra-terrestrial in origin. This led many UFO enthusiasts to claim that the government were in possession of alien bodies that were recovered from the crash.

However, in 1994, the United States Air Force published a report that concluded the crashed object to be a "balloon-borne research project code named MOGUL." The alleged alien bodies recovered from the site were deemed to be anthropomorphic test dummies. Project Mogul was a top-secret US Army Air Force project that made use of high-altitude balloons to monitor Soviet nuclear tests.

The report was titled The Roswell Report, Case Closed. Despite the closure of the case, speculation on the same still rages on today. The conspiracy was reignited this year when an ex-US intelligence whistleblower alleged that the United States was in possession of extra-terrestrial remains.