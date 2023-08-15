Fact Check: Is the viral alien autopsy video real? UFO Roswell crash claim debunked

Social media has been awash with talk of aliens ever since a former US Intelligence officer's allegedly astounding revelation about the United States government's possession of UFOs and non-human biologics. The news resulted in an avalanche of speculation and the release of a ton of allegedly real alien footage. One such video, which claimed to depict the autopsy of an alien, went viral on social media.

The video showcased extra-terrestrial organisms allegedly recovered from the Roswell UFO crash being operated on. However, the video is not real. It is part of a staged short film by Ray Santilli in 1995.

X (formerly Twitter) account, @CosmicMysteryX, shared the clip on the platform on August 8, 2023. The clip has amassed over 58,500 views at the time of writing this article. "Here is another leaked alien autopsy video," wrote @CosmicMysteryX before claiming that the footage was believed to be showcasing autopsies done on non-human bodies allegedly recovered from the infamous 1947 Roswell, New Mexico crash.

The footage showcased a bald, strange, unnatural, yet somewhat humanoid body being operated on by individuals wearing white protective suits that looked like radiation suits. A shrill radar-like voice echoed in the background.

The reality of the alien autopsy that shocked the world

Netizens themselves answered @CosmicMysteryX's question, and a context note was added to the post. The context note claimed:

"Ray Santilli, the releaser of this video, admitted that this video was staged to remake a video he ALLEGEDLY saw in 1992. He changed his story numerous time, with contradictory elements. Other members who participated in the making of the video admitted it was a hoax."

Ray Santilli (Image via Twitter/@JChurchRadio)

The video clip was part of a short film released by Ray Santilli in 1995. The video turned many heads at the time as Ray claimed the footage was the real deal. In a Fox documentary aired in 1995, Santilli claimed that the US military filmed the footage after recovering extra-terrestrial bodies from the infamous 1947 Roswell UFO crash.

In a 1995 Time Magazine article titled "AUTOPSY OR FRAUD-TOPSY?" that discussed the authenticity of the footage, Santilli spoke about the origins of the footage. He claimed to have met an elderly man on a trip to Cleveland, Ohio. The man allegedly said he was a former army photographer present during the alleged Roswell alien autopsy performed at the Fort Worth Army Air Field.

Santilli claimed that the man offered to sell him the footage. He told the outlet:

"The whole thing was just way too fascinating to let go."

However, years later, in 2006, Santilli took back his statement. In an Eamonn Holmes documentary titled Eamonn Investigates: The Alien Autopsy, Ray Santilli claimed that the footage was not the real deal. He stated it was a "reconstruction" of the real autopsy, which he claimed to have seen in the 90s. However, that statement was not backed by any evidence.

In reality, the film was shot in a London flat. The man who was in charge of designing the extra-terrestrial body, John Humphreys, also claimed in the documentary that the supposed "alien brains" were actually "sheep brains."