What did Randall Park say about Barbie? Actor's remarks spark online debate 

Korean American actor Randall Park sparked online debate after he made some controversial comments about successful movies. On August 14, media outlet Rolling Stone published an interview with the 49-year-old personality where he discussed his journey from television to his directorial debut Shortcomings, along with the SAG-AFTRA strike and representation in Hollywood.

When asked about his comments about "model minority," where studios court the Asian box office, Randall Park said:

"I feel like, just in general, this industry is taking the wrong lessons. For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No. Make more movies by and about women!"

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and John Cena in key roles.

So far, Barbie, which was released along with Oppenheimer has earned more than $1.18 billion at the global box office. The film has surpassed Wonder Woman as the most successful female-directed film of all time. Greta Gerwig has become the first woman to direct a billion-dollar film on her own.

Internet reacts to Randall Park's comments about Barbie

After Randall Park's remarks about Barbie and Hollywood taking the "wrong lessons" from Hollywood films went viral, the Internet was left skeptical. Several users slammed the actor that he himself derived the wrong message from the film, and instead of just urging people to hire women directors, the industry should focus on making better movies.

Others agreed with the Fresh Off the Boat star and hailed him for saying the right thing publicly.

As per Variety, Margot Robbie will reportedly garner $50 million of the total net worth of Barbie. The amount will be in the form of box office collections and salary.

Born on March 23, 1974, Randall Park began his acting career in 2003 by appearing in the television series Fastlane as Octopus Man. Some of his other acting credits include Reno 911!, ABC/TTV Micro-Mini Series, American Fusion, Dr. Miracles, The Bold and the Beautiful, Worldly Possession, iCarly, The Sarah Silverman Program, 1-900-Drinking-Buddy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dinner for Schmucks, The Good Doctor, Home Is Where the Hans Are, Hollywood Help, The Interview, Everything Before Us, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, WandaVision, The People We Hate at the Wedding, etc.

Randall Park will next appear in The Residence, Marvel Zombies, Blue Eye Samurai, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Totally Killer, and Strays.