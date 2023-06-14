"Don't see a thing": Viral Las Vegas UFO crash claim leaves netizens skeptical

A video doing rounds on the internet is claiming that a UFO crash took place on May 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The video was shared by a Twitter page named Daily Loud. The caption mentioned that the video shows a UFO crash in Las Vegas, with figures hiding behind a forklift. One figure even appears to be in the forklift.

Netizens, however, seem to be wary of the claims and took to social media to express their apprehension. One even suggested that phone cameras may not have been able to accurately capture the figures.

In the viral video, three men were seen going to the backyard of a house, looking frightened. The video then focuses on the forklift, hinting that there is someone in there.

A YouTube video about the same featured a witness describing the figure as "a tall, skinny alien creature with greenish color that was almost eight to 10 feet tall was hiding behind a forklift."

The witness further said:

"I looked at it in the eyes, and my body just froze like having sleep paralysis." I can hear its loud, deep breathing and its stomach kept moving. He would just stare at me, and seconds later, I could move again."

The witness of this incident said that they also called 911 and told the police that there was some alien creature in his backyard.

Social media users hesitant to believe viral UFO crash claims

The 1 minute-21 seconds video shared by Daily Loud about the alleged UFO incident went viral quickly. It was shared on June 13, 2023, and had managed to garner 23.7 million views alone on Twitter, at the time of writing this article.

Social media users were skeptical about this video and said that it is likely that the people involved might be making up stories.

How Las Vegas Police responded to the claims

The witness of the incident said that he called 911 on May 1, 2023, at around 12.25 am and told them that they saw a large creature in their backyard. After this, the police arrived at the home of the people who witnessed the UFO incident, reported KLAS.

It was further mentioned that during the investigation, police asked:

"This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky? I would normally discount it as probably not real, but — however seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, the only reason I'm investigating it further."

After this, the officers warned them about prank calls and said that if those '9-foot beings come back, don't call us, alright?'

8NewsNow reported that the call about the figures came after an object was seen streaking low across the sky on April 30, 2023. As per VICE, NASA has now said that the object was most likely a bright meteor.

