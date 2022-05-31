ASTRO MJ’s fans prank call him at military base, agency asks fans to stop

ASTRO’s MJ has been receiving multiple prank calls at his military base. On May 31, Fantagio, the group’s agency, published a statement on fancafe asking fans to stop interfering with the idol’s military service and to refrain from prank calling him.

The company began the statement by thanking fans for their love and support for the artist before delving into the matter of the numerous prank calls MJ has been receiving.

Fantagio urges ASTRO fans to refrain from making prank calls to MJ's military base

The statement from the agency was as follows:

“We’d like to thank all the fans who support ASTRO’s MJ, who started his military service on May 9. Recently, more and more people have been trying to make prank calls to MJ’s military base. Unnecessary prank calls greatly interferes with MJ’s training."

Fantagio even talked about the seriousness of the issue, commenting that such calls at a military base are subject to severe punishments.

"In addition, prank calls made several times are subject to punishment, and prank calls to military bases are subject to more severe punishment.”

Additionally, they requested fans to stop calling as it interferes with MJ’s duties. Fantagio stated that failure to do so would lead to them taking legal action against the perpetrators.

“For MJ’s peaceful military service, please refrain from making unnecessary prank calls, and please note that legal action may be taken if prank calls continue after this announcement. We will continue to do our best in various ways to ensure MJ’s smooth military service”

Fans react to Fantagio’s notice about ASTRO’s MJ receiving prank calls at military base

ASTRO’s MJ, aka Kim Myung-jun, enlisted for his conscription on May 9. Before the enlistment, the 28-year-old temporarily halted his activities with the group due to health issues. The idol has enlisted as a military band member.

On May 31, Fantagio released a statement on the group's fancafe informing fans that MJ has received numerous prank calls at his military base. They mentioned “more and more,” implying that there had been calls previously too, but they have now grown in frequency.

The company reasoned that the unnecessary calls interfered with MJ’s service, and they would be forced to take necessary legal action if the calls continued.

Meanwhile, the notice has angered AROHAs, the group's fandom. They expressed their disappointment at the people who called themselves MJ’s fans and even commented that they aren’t true fans.

MyungJinDongBinMinSan 💜 @Jessa_0317

One single action, from one person could hurt an image of a fandom as a whole, or MJ as an individual, or even Astro as a whole group. @ASTRO_Staff Maybe they're not a real fan. I highly doubt a real Aroha would do this, it's stupid, insensitive and pointless. I hope this won't happen again.One single action, from one person could hurt an image of a fandom as a whole, or MJ as an individual, or even Astro as a whole group. @ASTRO_Staff Maybe they're not a real fan. I highly doubt a real Aroha would do this, it's stupid, insensitive and pointless. I hope this won't happen again.One single action, from one person could hurt an image of a fandom as a whole, or MJ as an individual, or even Astro as a whole group.

aroha_love @rache_aroha @ASTRO_Staff Nah cuz if this prank call thing affects MJ I’m gonna throw hands cuz whyyy can’t y’all just send him letters ahhhh I’m so mad🤦🏻‍♀️ @ASTRO_Staff Nah cuz if this prank call thing affects MJ I’m gonna throw hands cuz whyyy can’t y’all just send him letters ahhhh I’m so mad🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/INnqfMUk2s

aroha_love @rache_aroha @ASTRO_Staff Whoever did the prank calls I’m just going to say one thing STOPPPP or I will go fight y’all🤦🏻‍♀️ this will just affect MJ why are y’all doing this ahhhhhh I’m so done🤦🏻‍♀️ @ASTRO_Staff Whoever did the prank calls I’m just going to say one thing STOPPPP or I will go fight y’all🤦🏻‍♀️ this will just affect MJ why are y’all doing this ahhhhhh I’m so done🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/e8K9AM1HxT

Joljol @rockheee @ASTRO_Staff Whoever do that, stop that NOW show some respect to him, he's still updating us. You can just send him a letter,dont ruin his military exp we dont know what will happen if u continue doing that. STOP THE PRANK CALLS. @ASTRO_Staff Whoever do that, stop that NOW show some respect to him, he's still updating us. You can just send him a letter,dont ruin his military exp we dont know what will happen if u continue doing that. STOP THE PRANK CALLS.

Many fans also spoke about how easy it was to reach the idol if they wanted to support him. Fans can send letters if they want to communicate with him and were appalled to hear that MJ was being prank-called.

yuecha30 @yue3011 ASTRO OFFICIAL @ASTRO_Staff ] 아스트로 MJ 훈련소 장난전화 관련 안내



cafe.daum.net/fantagio-boys/…



#아스트로 #ASTRO ] 아스트로 MJ 훈련소 장난전화 관련 안내 [📢] 아스트로 MJ 훈련소 장난전화 관련 안내▶ cafe.daum.net/fantagio-boys/…#아스트로 #ASTRO seriously guys, why disturb MJ in the military, please respect him and the military rules, at the end MJ will receive the consequences that you make, let him serve in peaceful, you should thankful that he update about what he doing every week, don't be too much, leave him alone! twitter.com/ASTRO_Staff/st… seriously guys, why disturb MJ in the military, please respect him and the military rules, at the end MJ will receive the consequences that you make, let him serve in peaceful, you should thankful that he update about what he doing every week, don't be too much, leave him alone! twitter.com/ASTRO_Staff/st…

aroha_love @rache_aroha @ASTRO_Staff Why prank calls if you want to communicate with MJ you can send him letters but whyyy prank calls ahhhh y’all are affecting his military experience with this stoppp🤦🏻‍♀️ @ASTRO_Staff Why prank calls if you want to communicate with MJ you can send him letters but whyyy prank calls ahhhh y’all are affecting his military experience with this stoppp🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eZ8vZUfMVp

애라☆💜CandySugerPop🍬🍭 @pippo_astrobu @ASTRO_Staff doing a prank call to mj when he’s in the military?????? Who the hell are these sick mad people???? just have a brain cell dude .....I hope it will not affect MJ'S serving.... @ASTRO_Staff doing a prank call to mj when he’s in the military?????? Who the hell are these sick mad people???? just have a brain cell dude .....I hope it will not affect MJ'S serving....

hmm @jus1_0 @ASTRO_Staff who are these ppl making a prank call to mj??!!! if u want to communicate with mj u can send a letters to him. stop this stupid things! and pls let him serve well in the military. @ASTRO_Staff who are these ppl making a prank call to mj??!!! if u want to communicate with mj u can send a letters to him. stop this stupid things! and pls let him serve well in the military.

ASTRO recently made a comeback with their third full-length album, Drive to the Starry Road, on May 16. Although MJ was featured in the music video for title track Candy Sugar Pop and the album, he was absent from the promotions.

While sending off the oldest ASTRO member, MJ, to the military, the remaining members and staff posted heartwarming messages cheering him on and wishing for his safe return.

