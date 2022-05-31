ASTRO MJ’s fans prank call him at military base, agency asks fans to stop

ASTRO’s MJ has been receiving multiple prank calls at his military base. On May 31, Fantagio, the group’s agency, published a statement on fancafe asking fans to stop interfering with the idol’s military service and to refrain from prank calling him.
The company began the statement by thanking fans for their love and support for the artist before delving into the matter of the numerous prank calls MJ has been receiving.
Fantagio urges ASTRO fans to refrain from making prank calls to MJ's military base
The statement from the agency was as follows:
“We’d like to thank all the fans who support ASTRO’s MJ, who started his military service on May 9. Recently, more and more people have been trying to make prank calls to MJ’s military base. Unnecessary prank calls greatly interferes with MJ’s training."
Fantagio even talked about the seriousness of the issue, commenting that such calls at a military base are subject to severe punishments.
"In addition, prank calls made several times are subject to punishment, and prank calls to military bases are subject to more severe punishment.”
Additionally, they requested fans to stop calling as it interferes with MJ’s duties. Fantagio stated that failure to do so would lead to them taking legal action against the perpetrators.
“For MJ’s peaceful military service, please refrain from making unnecessary prank calls, and please note that legal action may be taken if prank calls continue after this announcement. We will continue to do our best in various ways to ensure MJ’s smooth military service”
Fans react to Fantagio’s notice about ASTRO’s MJ receiving prank calls at military base
ASTRO’s MJ, aka Kim Myung-jun, enlisted for his conscription on May 9. Before the enlistment, the 28-year-old temporarily halted his activities with the group due to health issues. The idol has enlisted as a military band member.
On May 31, Fantagio released a statement on the group's fancafe informing fans that MJ has received numerous prank calls at his military base. They mentioned “more and more,” implying that there had been calls previously too, but they have now grown in frequency.
The company reasoned that the unnecessary calls interfered with MJ’s service, and they would be forced to take necessary legal action if the calls continued.
Meanwhile, the notice has angered AROHAs, the group's fandom. They expressed their disappointment at the people who called themselves MJ’s fans and even commented that they aren’t true fans.
Many fans also spoke about how easy it was to reach the idol if they wanted to support him. Fans can send letters if they want to communicate with him and were appalled to hear that MJ was being prank-called.
ASTRO recently made a comeback with their third full-length album, Drive to the Starry Road, on May 16. Although MJ was featured in the music video for title track Candy Sugar Pop and the album, he was absent from the promotions.
While sending off the oldest ASTRO member, MJ, to the military, the remaining members and staff posted heartwarming messages cheering him on and wishing for his safe return.