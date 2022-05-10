×
Create
Notifications

ASTRO members bid MJ farewell as he set off for military service 

The Astro member (middle) has enlisted in the military (Image via Twitter/@offclASTRO)
The Astro member (middle) has enlisted in the military (Image via Twitter/@offclASTRO)
Tuba Waqar
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Feature

The oldest ASTRO member, MJ, has officially departed to fulfill his compulsory military service.

During the group's sixth anniversary fan meet in Seoul's SK Olympic Handball Stadium, the idol had tearfully announced his military enlistment date, May 9.

MJ then went on to thank his fans for their support. He has said,

“I was so happy to meet AROHA for the first time in a long while, and I will return as a cooler and more mature version of myself.”

ASTRO members share pictures ahead of MJ's enlistment

May 9 was a particularly somber day for ASTRO fans as their idol took a hiatus from his passion. Not one to disappoint fans, MJ gave them enough to remember for the next two years.

Before enlisting, the idol shared several photos on the way to the destination. He also showed off his new military-grade haircut.

The singer wrote,

“A beautiful blue sky on May 9. May it always be filled with light. Written by MLight.”
날씨가 다행히 너무 좋다!!^^ 엠형 조심히 데려다주고 올게요 로하^^#아스트로 #진진 #아로하가_언제나_명준이를_기다려 https://t.co/qrStRFnVQ7
5월 9일 아름다운 하늘빛💜언제나 빛으로 가득하길글쓴이 엠빛#명준이는_언제나_아로하_곁에서#아스트로 #MJ #진진 #차은우 #문빈 #라키 #윤산하 https://t.co/9PIyv8FZ0g

The idol charmingly added the hashtag, “Myungjoon is always by AROHA’s side.”

Other ASTRO members took the opportunity to shower love on their hyung, who they would not see for the next twenty months. Rocky shared a sentimental video of the pair exchanging goodbyes on the group's official social media accounts. Rocky captioned the post:

"Hyung, come back safely.. I’ll be waiting..”
형 잘 다녀와요.. 나 기다린다..😌#엠제이 #파이팅#라키 #아스트로 https://t.co/pBOmaJWVjk

Group leader JinJin shared multiple photos of the trio, along with the caption,

“AROHA! We sent M hyung off well and have returned to Seoul. Haha. I feel uneasy, but on the other hand, I feel at ease because I was with him together until the end!! Please send lots of support for M hyung so that he can come back safely^^”
로하! 엠형 잘 보내구 서울 도착했네요ㅎㅎ마음이 싱숭생숭하지만 그래도 끝까지 함께해서 한편으론 마음이 편하네요!!엠형 잘 다녀오게 응원 많이 해주세요^^#아스트로 #진진#아로하_곁엔_언제나_명준이가_함께해 https://t.co/HgsiotVTtx

AROHA is the name for the group's fandom. Admin members of the group also shared pictures of MJ, along with the caption,

“Our oldest member who enlisted with a brave attitude. Promising of the day we reunite and bask in purple light, we ask that you send much support to MJ who will return healthily!”

Fan shaves off hair in solidarity

While many fans are heartbroken at the idol's departure and imminent absence, one fan took it a step further.

Twitter user @santo_vanto, an ardent fan, shared a video of her and her friend shaving off their hair to show solidarity with the idol.

@offclASTRO 엠옵 혼자 머리 밀면서 심란할까봐,나도 친구 꼬드겨서 같이 삭발했어^^!! 이거 보고 웃고 입소했음 좋겠다ㅎㅎ 머리 자랄때마다 매일 엠옵 생각할게!! 다치지 말고 잘 다녀와🙏#아스트로 #엠제이 #아로하 #우린_영원히이자리에_글쓴이_엠로하 https://t.co/ivXAzY3Lu2

While many fans were in awe of their action, not all AROHAs approved of such drastic measures.

I too find this a little too much and something I'd never do but I don't think y'all should be here throwing hate at her or at mj saying his making fans do these things like... just scroll over twitter.com/santo_vanto/st…
@santo_vanto @offclASTRO This is the reason why i love my fandom 💜💜💜💜💜💜, no one can't stop us we beautiful as we are, aroha is beautiful in every ways 💐🌷🌷🌷
arohas absolutely crazy ppl…SHAVING UR HEAD N MAKING UR FRIEND SHAVE THEIRS bc mj is going to enlist….what happened to “be safe , see u soon #mj
Also Read Article Continues below

The idol is expected to complete his mandatory service sometime in November 2023.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी