ASTRO members bid MJ farewell as he set off for military service 

The oldest ASTRO member, MJ, has officially departed to fulfill his compulsory military service.
During the group's sixth anniversary fan meet in Seoul's SK Olympic Handball Stadium, the idol had tearfully announced his military enlistment date, May 9.
MJ then went on to thank his fans for their support. He has said,
“I was so happy to meet AROHA for the first time in a long while, and I will return as a cooler and more mature version of myself.”
ASTRO members share pictures ahead of MJ's enlistment
May 9 was a particularly somber day for ASTRO fans as their idol took a hiatus from his passion. Not one to disappoint fans, MJ gave them enough to remember for the next two years.
Before enlisting, the idol shared several photos on the way to the destination. He also showed off his new military-grade haircut.
The singer wrote,
“A beautiful blue sky on May 9. May it always be filled with light. Written by MLight.”
The idol charmingly added the hashtag, “Myungjoon is always by AROHA’s side.”
Other ASTRO members took the opportunity to shower love on their hyung, who they would not see for the next twenty months. Rocky shared a sentimental video of the pair exchanging goodbyes on the group's official social media accounts. Rocky captioned the post:
"Hyung, come back safely.. I’ll be waiting..”
Group leader JinJin shared multiple photos of the trio, along with the caption,
“AROHA! We sent M hyung off well and have returned to Seoul. Haha. I feel uneasy, but on the other hand, I feel at ease because I was with him together until the end!! Please send lots of support for M hyung so that he can come back safely^^”
AROHA is the name for the group's fandom. Admin members of the group also shared pictures of MJ, along with the caption,
“Our oldest member who enlisted with a brave attitude. Promising of the day we reunite and bask in purple light, we ask that you send much support to MJ who will return healthily!”
Fan shaves off hair in solidarity
While many fans are heartbroken at the idol's departure and imminent absence, one fan took it a step further.
Twitter user @santo_vanto, an ardent fan, shared a video of her and her friend shaving off their hair to show solidarity with the idol.
While many fans were in awe of their action, not all AROHAs approved of such drastic measures.
The idol is expected to complete his mandatory service sometime in November 2023.