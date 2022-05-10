ASTRO members bid MJ farewell as he set off for military service 

The oldest ASTRO member, MJ, has officially departed to fulfill his compulsory military service.

During the group's sixth anniversary fan meet in Seoul's SK Olympic Handball Stadium, the idol had tearfully announced his military enlistment date, May 9.

MJ then went on to thank his fans for their support. He has said,

“I was so happy to meet AROHA for the first time in a long while, and I will return as a cooler and more mature version of myself.”

ASTRO members share pictures ahead of MJ's enlistment

May 9 was a particularly somber day for ASTRO fans as their idol took a hiatus from his passion. Not one to disappoint fans, MJ gave them enough to remember for the next two years.

Before enlisting, the idol shared several photos on the way to the destination. He also showed off his new military-grade haircut.

The singer wrote,

“A beautiful blue sky on May 9. May it always be filled with light. Written by MLight.”

The idol charmingly added the hashtag, “Myungjoon is always by AROHA’s side.”

Other ASTRO members took the opportunity to shower love on their hyung, who they would not see for the next twenty months. Rocky shared a sentimental video of the pair exchanging goodbyes on the group's official social media accounts. Rocky captioned the post:

"Hyung, come back safely.. I’ll be waiting..”

Group leader JinJin shared multiple photos of the trio, along with the caption,

“AROHA! We sent M hyung off well and have returned to Seoul. Haha. I feel uneasy, but on the other hand, I feel at ease because I was with him together until the end!! Please send lots of support for M hyung so that he can come back safely^^”

ASTRO 아스트로 @offclASTRO

마음이 싱숭생숭하지만 그래도 끝까지 함께해서 한편으론 마음이 편하네요!!

엠형 잘 다녀오게 응원 많이 해주세요^^

#아스트로 #진진

#아로하_곁엔_언제나_명준이가_함께해 로하! 엠형 잘 보내구 서울 도착했네요ㅎㅎ마음이 싱숭생숭하지만 그래도 끝까지 함께해서 한편으론 마음이 편하네요!!엠형 잘 다녀오게 응원 많이 해주세요^^ 로하! 엠형 잘 보내구 서울 도착했네요ㅎㅎ마음이 싱숭생숭하지만 그래도 끝까지 함께해서 한편으론 마음이 편하네요!!엠형 잘 다녀오게 응원 많이 해주세요^^#아스트로 #진진#아로하_곁엔_언제나_명준이가_함께해 https://t.co/HgsiotVTtx

AROHA is the name for the group's fandom. Admin members of the group also shared pictures of MJ, along with the caption,

“Our oldest member who enlisted with a brave attitude. Promising of the day we reunite and bask in purple light, we ask that you send much support to MJ who will return healthily!”

Fan shaves off hair in solidarity

While many fans are heartbroken at the idol's departure and imminent absence, one fan took it a step further.

Twitter user @santo_vanto, an ardent fan, shared a video of her and her friend shaving off their hair to show solidarity with the idol.

차차 @santo_vanto

#아스트로 #엠제이 #아로하 #우린_영원히이자리에_글쓴이_엠로하 @offclASTRO 엠옵 혼자 머리 밀면서 심란할까봐,나도 친구 꼬드겨서 같이 삭발했어^^!! 이거 보고 웃고 입소했음 좋겠다ㅎㅎ 머리 자랄때마다 매일 엠옵 생각할게!! 다치지 말고 잘 다녀와 @offclASTRO 엠옵 혼자 머리 밀면서 심란할까봐,나도 친구 꼬드겨서 같이 삭발했어^^!! 이거 보고 웃고 입소했음 좋겠다ㅎㅎ 머리 자랄때마다 매일 엠옵 생각할게!! 다치지 말고 잘 다녀와🙏#아스트로 #엠제이 #아로하 #우린_영원히이자리에_글쓴이_엠로하 https://t.co/ivXAzY3Lu2

While many fans were in awe of their action, not all AROHAs approved of such drastic measures.

nana🪐 @bvbblebear 차차 @santo_vanto

#아스트로 #엠제이 #아로하 #우린_영원히이자리에_글쓴이_엠로하 @offclASTRO 엠옵 혼자 머리 밀면서 심란할까봐,나도 친구 꼬드겨서 같이 삭발했어^^!! 이거 보고 웃고 입소했음 좋겠다ㅎㅎ 머리 자랄때마다 매일 엠옵 생각할게!! 다치지 말고 잘 다녀와 @offclASTRO 엠옵 혼자 머리 밀면서 심란할까봐,나도 친구 꼬드겨서 같이 삭발했어^^!! 이거 보고 웃고 입소했음 좋겠다ㅎㅎ 머리 자랄때마다 매일 엠옵 생각할게!! 다치지 말고 잘 다녀와🙏#아스트로 #엠제이 #아로하 #우린_영원히이자리에_글쓴이_엠로하 https://t.co/ivXAzY3Lu2 I too find this a little too much and something I'd never do but I don't think y'all should be here throwing hate at her or at mj saying his making fans do these things like... just scroll over twitter.com/santo_vanto/st… I too find this a little too much and something I'd never do but I don't think y'all should be here throwing hate at her or at mj saying his making fans do these things like... just scroll over twitter.com/santo_vanto/st…

🌌 D.W.I 🌌 @spell___myname @santo_vanto , no one can't stop us we beautiful as we are, aroha is beautiful in every ways @offclASTRO This is the reason why i love my fandom, no one can't stop us we beautiful as we are, aroha is beautiful in every ways @santo_vanto @offclASTRO This is the reason why i love my fandom 💜💜💜💜💜💜, no one can't stop us we beautiful as we are, aroha is beautiful in every ways 💐🌷🌷🌷

★ @ningonlyfans arohas absolutely crazy ppl…SHAVING UR HEAD N MAKING UR FRIEND SHAVE THEIRS bc mj is going to enlist….what happened to “be safe , see u soon #mj arohas absolutely crazy ppl…SHAVING UR HEAD N MAKING UR FRIEND SHAVE THEIRS bc mj is going to enlist….what happened to “be safe , see u soon #mj”

The idol is expected to complete his mandatory service sometime in November 2023.

