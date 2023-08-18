Unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, are aerial objects that cannot be easily identified or explained. The majority of UFOs have been discovered as known objects or atmospheric phenomena after investigation, while some remain unexplained.

Recently, an arrow-shaped, unexplained UFO has been seen circling over El Escorial, Chubut, Argentina. The images capture the alleged alien object hovering horizontally and vertically above the Patagonian plains. According to the authorities, the photos will be examined quickly, and results will be determined.

There’s a huge line of debate regarding the existence of these flying saucers. Some people consider them to be real, but the majority of people don't. The same thing happened in this case as well.

When @deZabedrosky posted a video of the saucer and @Neil__Goodman shared images of it on X (formerly known as Twitter), netizens went to the latter's comment section to express their disbelief over the entire incident. Some even said that the pictures were fake and AI-generated.

Netizens refuse to believe the photos of the recent UFO sightings

Social media users think that these images are fake (Image via Getty Images / X / @Neil__Goodman)

UFO sightings have been reported throughout human history. In 1450 BC, the first flying saucer was believed to have been seen. In ancient Egyptian texts, there are references to "fish that fell down from the sky."

The first part of 2023 saw the last sighting that was reported. Military aircraft have seen and occasionally shot down a number of aerial objects, some of which have been reported to the general public as flying saucers. According to the reports, several of the objects were meteorological or spy balloons.

However, the most recent one happened two days ago. People from El Escorial, Chubut, Argentina, reported having witnessed a flying saucer on August 16, 2023. When the images were posted on X, they quickly gained popularity.

The authorities, however, made no formal remarks about them. They merely stated that they would assemble a group of specialists to examine them and provide an update later.

However, netizens have already jumped to the conclusion that the photos are fake or AI-generated. They took to the comment section of the post uploaded by @Neil__Goodman on August 16 on X and didn’t shy away from giving their opinion regarding the entire thing.

Do aliens actually exist?

Scientists have always been sceptical about the existence of aliens (Image via Getty Images)

Unidentified flying object (ufology) studies, government inquiries, and public interest in the topic have all been prompted by reports of alien contact and sightings of flying saucers. In the 1940s and 1950s, reports of "flying saucers" entered popular culture in America. Hollywood's portrayals of aliens and UFOs were based on the stories of unexplained aerial objects.

These were also depicted on movie posters for films like Earth vs. the Flying Saucers. Flying saucers have come to symbolize the concerns of the modern world in connection with theories about life on the moon, Martian civilizations, and the canals on Mars.

However, historically, scientists have tended to view the subject with skepticism, most frequently condemning ufology as pseudoscience and extraterrestrials and UFO enthusiasts as insane or deviant. Moreover, most scientists even reject the notion that extraterrestrials are coming to Earth.

Carl Sagan, the American astronomer, examines the likelihood of extraterrestrial visitation to Earth in his Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space and argues that there is considerable cause to be skeptical of them. Many of Sagan's writings aim to promote more rigorous and skeptical thought by disproving popular myths and beliefs.