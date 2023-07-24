Korean netizens react to NMIXX’s popularity in general public after Amazing Saturday's April clip of guests failing to recognize them resurfaces

NMIXX’s popularity amongst the South Korean general public recently became the topic of discussion on Pann’s Nate board, an online forum. The blog, titled “NMIXX’s sad popularity yesterday,” was posted on July 23. However, many fans initially noticed that the screenshots added to the blog, claiming that not many knew about the group’s popularity, were not from a recent episode but from an episode aired three months ago on April 22.

Despite the fault in the airing date, the blog received 196 thumbs up and only 37 thumbs down at the time of writing this article. In Amazing Saturday, guests and cast members attempt to write the lyrics of a song after hearing it. Its attractive factor lies in watching people trying to guess the lyrics as accurately as possible.

In the specific April 2023 episode, the guest stars were seen confused after the host introduced one of the songs to be NMIXX’s. It led to netizens questioning the group’s popularity outside its fandom.

The popularity of JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group, NMIXX, was discussed recently when a South Korean netizen posted screenshots of Amazing Saturday (or DoReMi Market) episode No. 260, where guests did not recognize the Party O’Clock singers. It was released on April 22 and featured Jang Hyuk, Chae Jung-an, and Jung Na-ra as guests. In the Song Dictation segment, the track Love Me Like This was played.

Guests and cast members had to guess and write lyrics for the rap as accurately as possible. While SHINee’s KEY, known for his extensive knowledge and support of girl groups, danced to the Love Me Like This choreography perfectly, Jang Hyuk and Jung Na-ra were left wondering who the girl group was.

Screenshot uploaded on Nate board: On Jang Hyuk's screen, the text says "Blank" while Kim Dong-hyun asks Jang Na-ra, "Do you know them?" to which she replies, "Not at all" (Image via pannchoa)

It was this scene that an anonymous Korean netizen posted on the Nate board. The user seemed to imply that the general public did not know NMIXX. South Korean netizens echoed similar feelings in the comments, mentioning that the girl group achieving one million sales in their first week did not correlate to their popularity on the ground.

Korean netizens’ comments on the Love Me Like This singers’ popularity (Image via pannchoa and Nate board)

Moreover, before the host revealed the song to be of NMIXX, he first asked the cast and guests to guess. He gave them hints, such as mentioning that the group debuted last year, added that they were among the most recent groups, and even mentioned that it was “an all-rounder” group. However, the members’ suggestions were aespa and NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the group made their official comeback with the single album A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream with the title track Party O’Clock on July 11, 2023. Six days later, the group was officially reported to have surpassed one million sales by clocking in 1,030,541 copies sold in the first week of release, as per Hanteo Chart.

It was also recently reported that the girl group will perform at MBC Radio’s upcoming Idol Radio Live in Seoul, scheduled for September 23, 2023, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.