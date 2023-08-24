Pink Sauce GoFundMe: Chef Pii and Dave’s Gourmet drama explained as former starts fundraiser after getting ‘financially sabotaged’

Pink Sauce creator Veronica Shaw, who is best known by the name Chef Pii, went viral in 2022 for her bright pink condiment, called Pink Sauce. As the sauce became popular and more and more people started liking it and talking about it, Chef Pii decided to shake hands with Dave’s Gourmet so that the sauce could reach more customers.

However, a year later, Chef Pii is now claiming that Dave’s Gourmet has not been paying her, due to which she has been suffering financially. Veronica, the creator of the viral sauce, has now started a GoFundMe to procure the funds to fight the retailer legally. The fundraiser was started about seven days back and has managed to collect over $900 only in the entire week.

Pink Sauce creator started a fundraiser on GoFundMe after Dave's Gourmet allegedly "lied about records." (Image via GoFundMe)

As Chef Pii started the fundraiser, she claimed that trusting Dave’s Gourmet was a “mistake,” as according to the creator, the company was lying to Veronica, and not being transparent with the records:

Expand Tweet

“They lied to me. They are not paying me and are not being transparent about records. I have tried on multiple occasions to try and come to one accord with them but they refuse to reimburse me for marketing expenses that I spent my own funds towards. I have been silenced and financially sabotaged," she said.

“I don't even have enough money to buy my kids food”: Chef Pii talks about her deteriorating finances

Chef Pii has allegedly found herself in deep waters, as she claimed that Dave’s Gourmet, the retailer who shook hands with the Pink Sauce creator to sell her sauce in the stores, is allegedly not paying her. Talking about her deteriorating finances, she claimed that she does not even have the money to buy her kids food.

“Right now I don't even have enough money to buy my kids food on my own. My mom is on disability and has been giving us $20 just to get by on a daily basis. School is a few days away I haven't been able to get my kids clothes or anything. I am currently facing an eviction that has gone into default the sheriffs can come to my door any day now,” she said.

Expand Tweet

She then talked about how she now needs the money as she wants to sue the company legally. Claiming how she “needs help,” Chef Pii has set the fundraiser at $10,000, but even after a week, the creator has managed to raise only a little over $900.

This is not the first time Veronica has found herself in trouble due to her sauce. Back in 2022, when the sauce had gone viral, many social media users posted on the internet about how the sauce had gone bad by the time it reached them.

Multiple customers accused her of “selling contaminated sauce.” However, as Dave’s Gourmet decided to sell the sauce from their shelves, they made sure to apply for FDA approval and list all the ingredients at the back of the bottle.

Expand Tweet

While Dave’s Gourmet started selling the sauce from their stores in the Fall of 2022, it has not even been a year since their collaboration with Chef Pii. At the moment, the retail chain has not commented on the controversy.