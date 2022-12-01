"Not even CLOSE to the color": Pink Sauce drama explained as Chef Pii and Dave's Gourmet product disappoints customers

The Pink Sauce that went viral this summer has finally hit Dave’s Gourmet Specialty Foods’ shelves. Dave’s Gourmet signed a deal with Chef Pii, who is known for her viral Pink Sauce, which received both love and criticism from netizens.

However, the sauce, which has now reached the market, is receiving major reproval from buyers, as many are claiming that the sauce isn't even its original color.

A social media user commented on the sauce and said that the one being sold isn't even "close to the color" as was seen in the viral videos.

Has the colour of the pink sauce really changed? Netizen’s reactions explored

It hasn't been too long that TikTokers and social media users accused Chef Pii of selling contaminated sauce. While the sauce's ingredients seemed ambiguous, it managed to crack a deal with Dave's Gourmet, which is known for its hot sauces.

However, before hitting the shelves, Dave’s made it a point to make the ingredient list clear to the public so that there is no confusion regarding what is in the sauce. The company also applied for FDA approval, which Chef Pii did not have at the time of selling the sauce through her social media platforms.

It was already known that the sauce would hit the market through Dave’s Gourmet Stores in the fall of 2022. However, when the sauce finally hit the shelves, it became a hot topic among netizens once again as they felt that the color of the sauce was closer to orange than it was to pink.

Many also accused Dave's Gourmet and said that the company is marketing off of the sauce's color and name. Adding that the company should "just let it go," a user said that Dave's is just putting their own sauce in the bottle and calling it the Pink Sauce.

Basically, when Chef Pii initially started uploading videos about the pink sauce, it looked bright pink in color, and that’s what intrigued people the most. Many wondered about the sauce's ingredients, questioning what gave it the pink color.

However, many also accused Chef Pii of using filters to make her sauce look pink.

Ohers are also accusing Pii of using food coloring earlier to get the desired color. They're claiming that the creator simply mixed food dye in regular ranch for her sauce.

Those who bought the sauce described it as a “pale orange” sauce with flecks of dark orange dispersed inside. The nutrition label, which is now there on the bottle, claims that the sauce is about 100 calories. The ingredients mentioned on the label include dragon fruit puree, coconut cream, white vinegar, garlic, and ranch flavor.

The current batch that was released has an expiration date of 2024 and encourages the customer to refrigerate the sauce after opening it.

However, previous batches of Chef Pii’s sauce, which were sold through her personal social media handles, did not have any such recommendations or information. This lack of information was what caused a lot of concern among buyers.

The new pink sauce also comes with a note of thanks for customers for “following along and sharing the pink sauce journey.” The note claims that the sauce is vegan, gluten-free, and bottled in the USA.

