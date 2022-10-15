"Most infuriating thing I've ever watched": Interview with Pink Sauce creator Chef Pii deleted after it receives severe backlash online 

The creator of TikTok’s viral Pink Sauce, Chef Pii, recently came under fire online after her interview on the Karamo Show. Pii spoke about her pink sauce and how a fellow TikToker sent the condiment for lab testing, which according to the former, was only done to “tear down” her business.

The business owner tried to defend herself by saying that the only mistake she made with the sauce was the packaging, as it was a one-time incident when the entire shipment was damaged.

The interview did not sit well with the audience, and it received some major backlash. Although the official Karamo Show YouTube channel has now deleted the video, netizens are baffled and annoyed after watching Chef Pii talk about the pink sauce.

One social media user said:

“Holy fu**in sh*t the interview of the pink sauce lady is the most infuriating thing I’ve ever watched.”

What did the Pink Sauce creator say in the interview?

On the Karamo Show, Chef Pii spoke about her Pink Sauce and also addressed the backlash around it. When asked whether she knew why all the negative responses were coming from her customers, she simply pointed towards the incident when the shipment was damaged.

Continuing the same, she also stated that the company had replaced all the bottles as a token of apology. She also accused another TikToker, AlluredBeauty, of sending Pink Sauce to the lab for testing. She mentioned that AlluredBeauty only did what she did to tear down the Pink Sauce business and Chef Pii’s livelihood.

Furthermore, Chef Pii accused fellow TikTokers for “fabricating” the claims.

Pii said:

“There was a young lady on social media,” Chef Pii said of the critic. “She took it as the moment to say, ‘Hey, this is my moment to become viral.’ And that is what happened. She became viral from posting that video.”

Chef Pii also talked about how the creator who sent the sauce for testing could have contacted her personally regarding the issue with the condiment. The host of the show also supported Chef Pii as he talked about how the AlluredBeauty creator should learn from her mistakes. He mentioned how creating a video to bash the brightly-colored sauce could ruin Chef Pii’s reputation and business.

The viral Pink Sauce creator also admitted that she knew there were some “spoilt” batches, but the entire company was working on replacing the bottles and issuing apology notes to customers.

Netizens slam Chef Pii for her comments on the Karamo Show

Soon after the interview was made public, it received major traction. However, the video was soon taken down as the comment section was filled with negative responses from netizens.

swamp water jaccuzi @freshlurking karamo…….. wtf was that pink sauce interview man karamo…….. wtf was that pink sauce interview man https://t.co/7gzH1Ks1ko

A few people also talked about how Chef Pii’s responses were infuriating and just strange. Meanwhile, YouTuber MoistCritikal also reacted to all the strange statements in the interview.

In his video, he also educated the masses about the harmful ingredients used in the pink condiment and why one shouldn’t be consuming it. He said:

“You shipped material that can’t be shipped, and it spoiled for almost all of your customers! It was rotten. And you’re just mad at her for pointing it out and getting it tested? Oh, my god. This is actually kinda wild.”

Other social media users also stated the same on Twitter as many felt that Karamo and the show host should issue an apology to AlluredBeauty. One user said:

“I love Karamo since The Real World, but what thee f**k was that Pink Sauce Lady interview??? That sh*t was biased and bullsh*t. AlluredBeauty is owed an apology by Karamo. PSL is out of pocket with that sauce. Do better.”

🔥Kash Fuego🔥 @Godly_Kash I didn't realize how down bad this generation was on accountability til I saw that Pink Sauce lady interview.. I didn't realize how down bad this generation was on accountability til I saw that Pink Sauce lady interview..

still running up that hill (sey!) @chespin the karamo interview with the pink sauce lady is the most wild i've seen in awhile man the karamo interview with the pink sauce lady is the most wild i've seen in awhile man

Seth Wieduwilt @seth_wieduwilt

Friendly heads up you need to stop acting like it didn't happen and address it bud. @Karamo That was my reaction to the pink sauce interview! Couldn't believe I had just seen an interview so badFriendly heads up you need to stop acting like it didn't happen and address it bud. @Karamo That was my reaction to the pink sauce interview! Couldn't believe I had just seen an interview so bad 💀💀💀Friendly heads up you need to stop acting like it didn't happen and address it bud.

ShadowMonk @4ndrewrhodes @Karamo your handling of the Chef Pii interview was atrocious, your show will be cancelled by the end of the year. @Karamo your handling of the Chef Pii interview was atrocious, your show will be cancelled by the end of the year.

AManHasNoName @owlbeno @Karamo Deleting the episode isn't going to change the weird scripted energy that came from the Chef Pii episode. @Karamo Deleting the episode isn't going to change the weird scripted energy that came from the Chef Pii episode. 💀

Others also slammed the host for his biased behavior on the show.

MARK V @waterwpx Wow that interview with the pink sauce lady was bad, he straight up gaslighted the reviewer. #CancelKaramo Wow that interview with the pink sauce lady was bad, he straight up gaslighted the reviewer. #CancelKaramo

atozy @atozy

If anything he owes an apology to the guest Allie for shaming her for simply criticizing a half assed product that she bought with her own money... Looks like @Karamo deleted the Pink Sauce interview randomly...If anything he owes an apology to the guest Allie for shaming her for simply criticizing a half assed product that she bought with her own money... Looks like @Karamo deleted the Pink Sauce interview randomly...If anything he owes an apology to the guest Allie for shaming her for simply criticizing a half assed product that she bought with her own money... https://t.co/v0mjEn2t6d

pink venomated 💘 @131donghyvk not @Karamo deleting the pink sauce interview oh god what a mess. i love him so much so this is a huge let down. context: pink sauce was not good and karamo was like "i think u just have bad energy" to one of the people reviewing it dsfldkgj watch penguinz0's video on it not @Karamo deleting the pink sauce interview oh god what a mess. i love him so much so this is a huge let down. context: pink sauce was not good and karamo was like "i think u just have bad energy" to one of the people reviewing it dsfldkgj watch penguinz0's video on it

The sauce sparked some major negative comments from people on the internet earlier this year. It soon turned into an outrage when customers had some major problems with the product and the ingredients of the condiment.

Irrespective of the backlash, however, the Pink Sauce is hitting the shelves this fall, as the company has collaborated with Dave’s Gourmet to sell the product.

