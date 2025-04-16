When was Perez Hilton in Celebrity Big Brother UK? Podcaster slams Mickey Rourke for invading personal boundaries on the reality show

American actor Mickey Rourke was one of the contestants on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, which is currently airing on ITV1. However, he was ejected from the house on Sunday, April 13, 2025, after a heated altercation with Love Island's Chris Hughes during a pirate-themed shopping task.

Mickey Rourke was evicted from the show for using "inappropriate s*xual language" and for having "instances of unacceptable behavior." It is worth noting that he was previously reprimanded for his remarks towards housemate JoJo Siwa, which were also considered inappropriate.

Following Rourke's exit from the show, podcaster Perez Hilton took to YouTube shorts on April 16, 2025, to call out the actor. In the clip, the columnist criticized the actor for invading the personal boundaries of other housemates. He added that Rourke had reacted far more aggressively than the situation warranted, especially since it was "harmless."

According to the Big Brother Wiki, Perez Hilton was also a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother UK. He appeared on the show in season 15, after entering the house on January 15, 2015, and was evicted on Day 29, finishing in sixth place.

What happened with Mickey Rourke and the other housemates on Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Mickey Rourke was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house for his inappropriate behavior towards his housemates. According to the Daily Mail, it started when JoJo Siwa, who was assigned the role of the captain, spoke to her fellow housemates.

She playfully asked them how things were going after greeting them with an "Ahoy." Her Big Brother co-star Trisha Goddard responded to it by saying that there was a "rat amongst us." At the moment Chris Hughes reportedly looked at Mickey, which the latter seemingly took personally.

He felt targeted and spoke to Hughes angrily before telling him not to "eyeball him."

"Don't f***ing eyeball me, you c*nt," Rourke said.

The other housemates tried to calm the situation and urged Mickey to take it as a joke, but the situation seemingly escalated further.

Chris Hughes tried to defuse the moment and said that it was "just a joke." However, the 72-year-old actor was agitated by the joke and pointed towards the ground before snapping at his Big Brother housemate.

"No, your **s will be right there in a second,” Mickey Rourke yelled.

Following this, Mickey Rourke was called to the Dairy Room by Big Brother and was later evicted.

"He could have apologized to each person" Perez Hilton reflects on Mickey Rourke's apology in Celebrity Big Brother

Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa at Celebrity Big Brother(Image via YouTube/@BigBrotherUK)

After the heated exchange, Big Brother confronted Rourke in the Dairy Room about the situation. Big Brother told the actor that his "language and behavior" towards Chris was "threatening and aggressive," noting that Big Brother "doesn't tolerate" that kind of behavior and language.

Rourke was also informed of his use of "inappropriate s*xual language" towards Ella. Big Brother reminded Mickey that it wasn't the first time he was reprimanded for his "offensive and inappropriate language."

"There is no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house,” Big Brother told the actor

Earlier in the show, during a discussion about the house dynamics, Mickey pointed towards JoJo Siwa and made a remark about her sexuality, stating that he was going to vote her out "real quick."

"I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick," he had said.

This upset Siwa, who responded by telling him that his comment was "homophobic."

"That is homophobic, if that was your reasoning," she said.

Afterward, Mickey Rourke apologized for "stepping over the line" and losing control of his anger. Following Rourke's eviction, Perez Hilton responded to the apology, calling it "adequate" but noting that Mickey could have "apologized to each person." He added that the actor's departure was inevitable.

According to Hindustan Times, in his apology, the actor acknowledged stepping over the line, before taking "responsibility for doing the wrong thing."

“Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there."

Mickey added that while no one was "touched or hurt," some "feelings got hurt," as he apologized and stated that he blamed himself, adding, "I know it was my bad."

"Maybe some feelings got hurt, or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset, but, you know, I’m sorry about that. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that," Rourke said in his apology.

According to People, Mickey Rourke joined the Celebrity Big Brother house on April 7, 2025, and was removed on April 12, 2025.

