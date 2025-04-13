Mickey Rourke leaves Celebrity Big Brother UK for shocking use of "threatening and aggressive" language

Mickey Rourke left Celebrity Big Brother UK following a pattern of language producers deemed "threatening and aggressive." His departure followed several warnings for inappropriate behavior directed at fellow housemates. On April 12, 2025, producers confirmed that Rourke agreed to exit the house after a discussion regarding the continued use of offensive language.

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said:

"Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior."

His exit was linked to a verbal conflict with housemate Chris Hughes during a task, in which no physical contact occurred, but the tone of Rourke's words prompted producer intervention. Rourke had previously been reprimanded for separate remarks toward JoJo Siwa that were also cited as unacceptable by the show's team.

Verbal altercations with housemates

Mickey Rourke's time in the house involved multiple verbal conflicts, including a significant exchange with JoJo Siwa. During the April 9 episode, Rourke asked Siwa about her sexual orientation. When she responded that she was in a relationship with a non-binary partner, Rourke replied with a statement implying that her orientation could change.

Siwa responded in kind by confirming her relationship and identity. In the same episode, Rourke had spoken about voting out Siwa. When asked whether the motivation behind this was her being a lesbian, Rourke did not answer.

The exchange was then followed by another where Rourke employed a British slang word for cigarette but then pointed to Siwa, creating confusion regarding the context of his statement. These events were followed by a warning in the confession room, where producers informed Rourke that further inappropriate behavior could result in him being sent out of the house.

Conflict during house task

Rourke's final incident occurred during a house task that led to a disagreement with Chris Hughes. While no physical confrontation took place, the producers determined that Rourke used language categorized as "threatening and aggressive."

Following the discussion with producers on April 12, 2025, Rourke agreed to leave the house voluntarily. A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother confirmed his departure resulted from the language used during the conflict and the ongoing pattern of behavior earlier in the week.

The show's producers reminded contestants of the expectations set before entering the house. Each participant receives briefings on acceptable behavior, as well as respect and inclusion training. The production team monitors all housemates continuously and addresses violations of the conduct policy as needed. Rourke had been made aware of these guidelines before filming began.

Celebrity Big Brother response and contestant reactions

ITV, the channel broadcasting Celebrity Big Brother UK, released a statement via Variety reaffirming its resolve to maintain respectful conduct among housemates. The channel said that all contestants are under close surveillance and measures are taken in case of violation.

The statement read:

"All housemates receive respect and inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother senior team to prepare them for living in the house and to set out Big Brother's expectation for appropriate behavior and language. Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behavior are dealt with appropriately and timely."

Following the earlier incidents involving JoJo Siwa, she was granted special nomination power. She selected Rourke as a candidate for early eviction, stating that his previous behavior had influenced her "killer nomination choice pretty easy."

Additionally, before his official entrance into the house, Rourke was involved in a physical encounter with host AJ Odudu. While at the live launch show, he was seen physically touching the host, which led co-host Will Best to give an on-air warning.

This event, along with his subsequent verbal interactions with housemates, added to heightened attention from both the production staff and the public audience.

