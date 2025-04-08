"The only CEO of gay pop is Chappell Roan" — Internet reacts to JoJo Siwa saying she is the "CEO of gay pop" in Celebrity Big Brother intro video

JoJo Siwa's declaration in her introduction video for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother has sent shockwaves across social media, sparking fierce debate among fans and artists alike.

On April 7, 2025, Celebrity Big Brother, a British television reality game show, released an introductory video on platform X of this season's contestants, and Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa also made it to the list. During the introductory video, JoJo called herself the "CEO of gay pop," which set the internet buzzing with reactions.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the clip, with netizens indicating that the only prominent personality of the genre is Chappell Roan, an influential figure in the queer pop scene. While some wished the best of luck to JoJo —

"The only CEO of gay pop is Chappell Roan but good luck girl," one commented.

Moreover, some users on X indicated they are excited to see JoJo joining the new season of Celebrity Big Brother. While many commented that she will bring the right energy to the show —

"She looks healthy and seems to have a good sense of self," a user on X commented.

"Jojo Siwa bringing her energy to the Big Brother house is going to be a blast," another commented.

"Exciting to see Jojo on a new show! Her vibrant energy will be a fun addition," a third commented.

However, some users on X have criticized the American singer and dancer for self-designating herself as the "CEO of gay pop." These users referred to her as "delusional," while others expressed surprise at JoJo's desire to be recognized with such a title —

"CEO?!? Babe idk if you wanna be known as a "CEO" these days," a user on X commented.

"she's so delusional it's amazing to see," another wrote on X.

""the fans have dubbed me the ceo of gay pop. so thats what i am" oh BROTHER," a third commented.

As of now, the Omaha artist, JoJo Siwa, has not reflected the reactions online.

JoJo Siwa declares herself the 'CEO of gay pop' in her Celebrity Big Brother intro:

The Omaha artist (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Painted)

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother launched a new introductory video of JoJo Siwa announcing her participation in the show.

In the introductory video, JoJo is wearing a white tank top with a neon sleeveless puffer jacket, black sparkly shorts, and chunky black boots to complete the look.

At the beginning of the video, JoJo Siwa claimed that the title has been dubbed by her fans and called herself a "superstar" in the video —

"The fans have dubbed me the 'CEO of gay pop.' So, that's me, baby! My name is JoJo Siwa, and I am a singer, performer, I am an influencer, I'm a superstar baby!" JoJo began.

Furthermore, JoJo Siwa highlighted her "crazy" fan following and, while speaking about herself, added that she would bring a fun and lively energy to the house —

"My social media following is crazy. My followers tally up to around 80 million. I don't think there's any hiding me in the Big Brothers House... Oh God, this gotta be great, or this could be horrible. See you all in the house," JoJo concluded.

The claim to be the 'CEO of gay pop' stems from JoJo's interview with TMZ in April 2024, in which the Omaha artist suggested that she has not invented the idea of 'gay pop' but has a strong passion for making gay pop into a genre.

"I am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece of making it bigger than it already is," JoJo said.

She further suggested that she is not the President of gay pop but "might be the CEO or the CMO."

The fourth series of Celebrity Big Brother started on Monday, April 7, 2025, on ITV1, and AJ Odudu and Will Best co-presented it.

