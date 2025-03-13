Chappell Roan, who has been promoting her debut country track, The Giver - which is due to be released on Thursday, March 13 - was recently interviewed on Apple Music's Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

While the episode will be released to the public on Friday, March 14, E! News obtained an exclusive clip from the interview. In the clip, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker talked about her unreleased song, reminding her fans that she wasn't permanently getting into country music. Roan added:

"I really just did it for fun. I'm not switching genres or anything... It's not forever"

Then, elaborating on how she came to create a country song, Chappell Roan - born Kayleigh Amstutz - said:

"I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny. It's campy and fun... I'm from southwest Missouri. Grew up on Christian and country, and then found 'Alejandro' by Lady Gaga and I was like, 'I think I like this, too.' So, I have kept country in my heart."

While The Giver is yet to be released, its debut live performance took place in November 2024. Roan performed it when she made her debut as a guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The live performance of The Giver won praises for its innovative take on country music.

Chappell Roan opened up the inspirations behind her debut country song

In the exclusive clip from her recent Apple Music interview, Chappell Roan also delved into her inspirations behind the creation of The Giver. The Casual singer told Bannen that she wanted to capture the joy of country music in her song, just like the 2004 hit, Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy), by the country music duo, Big & Rich.

Roan continued:

"I was like, 'I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that'. Because that's how I write. I'm like, 'How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?' And I was like, 'I want to write that song, but Chappell's version'."

Back in November 2024, USA Today praised Roan's debut country song for making "music history," adding:

"The song broke country music norms, highlighting intimate queer relationships — and many LGBTQ+ country artists, like Roan, have defied similar heteronormative standards in their music in the past."

Roan won her first Grammy for Best New Artist last month

The release of Chappell Roan's debut country track comes over a month after the Guilty Pleasure singer bagged her first-ever Grammy award last month, on February 2, 2025.

Roan, who won the Best New Artist award, said in her acceptance speech:

"I told myself, if I ever won a GRAMMY, and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off artists would offer a living wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists."

Then, going on to describe her own struggles when she was dropped by her first record label, Chappell revealed:

"I was signed as a minor, [and] when I got dropped I had zero job experience under my belt. And like most people I had a difficult time finding a job during the pandemic and could not afford health insurance."

Roann continued to recount how devastated and "betrayed" she felt by the system, and how "dehumanized" she felt not having health insurance. She ended her speech by saying, "Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

Chappell Roan was in the running for the Best New Artist award against Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey, Bensoon Boone, and Teddy Swims.

