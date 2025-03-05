 "I am just here to twirl" - Chappell Roan reveals whether she is working on a country album after announcing her next release

Chappell Roan announced the release date for her next single, The Giver, and revealed whether she is working on a country album. The singer has not released new music for almost a year.

Ad

In an Instagram post dated March 5, Chappell Roan announced that her next single, The Giver, would be released on March 13. She described her upcoming release as a "country song." She wrote:

"@dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We've never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars."

Ad

Trending

She then addressed her plans to make a country album in the future and added:

"Many people have asked if this means I'm making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I'm just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall."

Ad

Ad

The Giver will be Roan's first release since Good Luck Babe!, which came in April 2024. The singer has been teasing the song for a while on social media while introducing a series of characters, including a lawyer, a plumber, a private investigator, and, lately, a construction worker.

These characters can "get the job done" - referencing the upcoming track's lyrics. Chappell Roan first introduced The Giver on an episode of Saturday Night Live in November last year.

Ad

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards for her work

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

In the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan received six nominations, including the big four categories. She received nods in the categories of Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. Her two other nominations came in the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Ad

She won her first Grammy in the Best New Artist category. In her acceptance speech, Roan spoke about how record labels should treat artists better in the music industry. She said:

"I told myself if I ever won a Grammy, and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry, profiting millions of dollars off of artists, would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists."

Ad

Chappell Roan recalled her own experience of being signed as a minor and getting dropped by her label during the pandemic. The singer revealed that she had "zero job experience under her belt" at that time. Like many other artists, Roan explained how it was difficult for her to find a job during the pandemic and that she could not afford health insurance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further, the Pink Pony Club singer felt it was "devastating to feel so committed" to her art and yet being "dehumanized" as she did not have access to health care. On that note, Roan requested record labels to prioritize the health of emerging artists like herself, saying:

"And if my label would have prioritized artists' health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So, record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

Ad

Chappell Roan did not mention any record labels by name. However, her debut EP, School Nights, was released in 2017 under Atlantic Records. After the project's commercial failure, the label dropped her.

Following her controversial speech, music executive Jeff Rabhan criticized Roan for her words. He labeled the singer "disingenuous" and "wildly misinformed" for calling out an industry she allegedly profited from.

Chappell Roan did not shy away from responding to Rabhan's comments on her Instagram. The pop star wrote that she had donated $25,000 to support struggling artists and challenged Rabhan to match the donation.

Ad

Chappell Roan rose to fame with her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The 2023 release brought her critical and commercial success. Roan's work featured multiple themes, including the struggles of being a part of the LGBTQ community, with the singer identifying as a lesbian.

Roan's 2024 single, Good Luck Babe! ranked number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was one of the most popular tracks last year and reached number two on the US Billboard 200 list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback