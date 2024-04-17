“It is not an official genre of music” — JoJo Siwa explains what she meant by her comment about inventing “Gay Pop”

JoJo Siwa has now clarified what she exactly meant by her "gay pop" statement in an interview with SiriusXM Hits1. She initially sparked a controversy by allegedly stating that she wanted to start a “new genre of music” called "gay pop."

Fans claimed that other celebrities had pioneered the genre already. However, Siwa clarified what she meant as she spoke to the radio channel on April 16, 2024.

"So, here's the thing. Gay pop, right, is a thing that people have done, but it is not an official genre of music. You know what I mean? It is a style, but it is how there's rap, there's rock, there's R&B, there's pop. Gay pop is not an official genre of music. If you look on the iTunes charts, there is no, there's a pop chart," she said.

The whole fiasco took place earlier this month when JoJo Siwa spoke to Billboard and stated:

"When I first signed with Columbia Records, I said I wanted to start a new genre of music. They said, 'What do you mean?' and I said, 'It's called 'gay pop'. It’s like K-Pop, but it’s gay pop.' Theres a style of dance called jazz funk. It’s jazz, it’s hip-hop, they have a baby, it’s called jazz-funk."

“Yes, there's so many gay pop artists”: JoJo Siwa clears the air amid backlash for initial statement

JoJo Siwa faced a lot of heat after she allegedly claimed inventing “gay-pop.” However, she took the opportunity to clear the air and speak about what she actually meant by the statement, as she spoke to SiriusXM Hits1. Talking about how she would like to see a “literal” category for pop music for queer, she said:

"Not just like, 'Oh, I'm a gay pop artist.' Yes, there's so many gay pop artists. Oh my God. There's so many, but I think that those gay pop artists do deserve a bigger home than what they have right now."

The Kid in a Candy Store then talked about the backlash she faced.

"I could say 'I want world peace,' and everyone would be like, 'How dare you want peace for the world?' It's kind of crazy. People ask me all the time, they're like, 'Do you feel like you have to be very careful about what you say?' I'm like, 'No, because no matter what I say, it's going down anyways.'"

While the initial statement by JoJo Siwa came during her promotions and interviews for Karma, she also spoke to TMZ on April 10, 2024, and exclaimed that she never intended to say that she “invented” gay pop music.

"I am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece of making it bigger than it already is. I’m not the president [of gay pop], but I might be the CEO, or the CMO. I can be the CMO, the chief marketing officer, and use my marketing tactics whether people like it or not," she said.

Jojo Siwa's statement came right after she released Karma on April 5, 2024. The first version of the song, by the name, Karma’s a Bitch was made by Brit Smith, in 2012. However, it was initially not released until April 14, 2024. The song’s unreleased version did reach Vimeo in 2012, and since JoJo Siwa’s song has been released, the original song by Brit Smith has also gone viral.

On the other hand, JoJo Siwa’s Karma, a dance-pop and EDM song, shows the love angle between two women as Siwa appears in the song in a black bodysuit, while another woman is in a red bodysuit.

The song has already topped the charts in many countries like the UK, the USA, New Zealand and Ireland. The song is also among Billboards’ Bubbling Under Hot 100.

