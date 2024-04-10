Boruto's Karma may have been inspired by the most underrated transformation from Naruto

Boruto Uzumaki’s Karma is an important motif in the anime and manga series due to its capabilities. Karma is essentially a seal in this animanga series. However, this is a special seal the Otsutsuki members bestow upon a person. This seal allows the respective Otsutsuki members to resurrect within the body they had sealed should they die.

The seal not only allows them to resurrect in the body but also allows the Otsutsuki member to rewrite the genetic code. In this particular scenario, the vessel ends up becoming a full-fledged Otsutsuki.

Some fans believe that the sequel series might have been inspired by another transformation seen in the original Naruto series—Sasuke’s Cursed Seal of Heaven. Let’s examine the similarities and a fan theory that shows an apparent connection between the two.

The potential connection between Boruto’s Karma and Sasuke’s Cursed Seal of Heaven

Boruto under the influence of the Karma seal as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the biggest reasons fans see a potential connection is the uncanny visual resemblance between these seals. In both cases, the afflicted develops markings all over their body.

While the Cursed Seal of Heaven created small-sized squiggly markings all over Sasuke’s body, the Uzumaki boy doesn’t particularly have the same marking. However, he, too, develops line-like markings all over his body, which indicates Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s interference at that moment.

The appearance alone made fans believe that the sequel series took inspiration from the original Naruto series. However, one particular fan theory connects the two even further.

This fan theory claims that the Cursed Seal of Heaven and the Karma seal could be linked in the manga and not just as a source of inspiration. Orochimaru developed the Cursed Seal of Heaven during the earlier parts of the original series. The main reason for this seal’s creation was so that Orochimaru could use Sasuke’s body for his revival. He needed a stronger vessel, similar to why the Otsutsuki members utilized the Karma seal.

Fans are of the view that Orochimaru’s Cursed Seal of Heaven could be an incomplete version of the Karma seal. The knowledge of the seal could have been passed down through scrolls. Orochimaru, who would go to any lengths to achieve his goals, had a knack for gaining access to information pertaining to forbidden jutsu.

Should a scroll surrounding the Karma seal exist, there is a high chance that Orochimaru had access to it. The workings of both these seals are nearly identical, and they share plenty of similarities with regard to their appearance. Therefore, fans believe that the Uzumaki boy’s Karma seal could either be inspired or canonically related to the Cursed Seal of Heaven that Sasuke was subjected to.

