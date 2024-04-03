Boruto is turning into Eren Yeager (& his foresight ability proves it)

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the protagonist being able to time travel has become a popular theory within the fanbase. However, given the evidence that the series has provided, it seems like Hokage's son might not be able to time-travel but see into the future, like Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager.

As anime fans would know, Eren Yeager was able to see into the future through Grisha Yeager's memories after he kissed Historia's hand. The kiss effectively saw Historia's royal blood activate the Attack Titan's powers, forcing Eren to witness everything that was going to happen in the future. Unfortunately, Eren Yeager wasn't able to change much and was forced to accept the forthcoming massacre.

Boruto's Jougan may have allowed him to use foresight

Jougan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since the start of the anime, the Jougan has been a mysterious dojutsu, allowing the protagonist to keep track of any dangerous chakra flow. While the dojutsu was mysterious, it did not seem that important to the protagonist until it was noticed by Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Immediately after Momoshiki noticed the Jougan, he felt certain that the Hokage's son had an interesting fate ahead of him. It was further elaborated by Otsutsuki when he spoke to the protagonist in an astral plane after being beaten in the battle.

Momoshiki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During this talk, Momoshiki stated that Boruto had seemingly inherited the power of the Otsutsuki. However, given that he wasn't a complete Otsutsuki, he was inexperienced and incapable of seeing into his destiny. But Momoshiki was able to peek into the protagonist's future and warned him that his eyes would one day take everything away from him.

While one could say that Momoshiki simply predicted the events based on the protagonist's Jougan, his actions close to the end of the first manga suggested otherwise.

At the end of the first manga series, when Eida's ability came into effect, Momoshiki believed that his host would finally give into his hopelessness, allowing the Otsutsuki to take over. However, Boruto's mental fortitude stopped Momoshiki from taking over.

Momoshiki and Sasuke as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In response to this, Momoshiki was shown thinking, "It wasn't supposed to go like..." It hints at Momoshiki having seen his host's future, meaning that Otsutsuki can look into the future with their Byakugan.

This means that if Boruto were to be 100% Otsutsuki, he too should be able to see into the future. Fortunately, after Kawaki killed him, Momoshiki's efforts to resurrect his host made Boruto 100% Otsutsuki. This might be how the protagonist's dojutsu might have finally unlocked its full potential, i.e., the foresight ability.

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the theory may seem outlandish to some fans, the protagonist did peek into the future on two occasions. One occasion was an anime original scene that saw the protagonist using his foresight ability to fight Urashiki Otsutsuki. Another occasion was in the manga when the protagonist had a vision of the future when his position was switched with Kawaki's due to Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu.

These incidents suggest that the protagonist attained the foresight ability through his Jougan and has been using the same in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Kawaki as seen in the future (Image via Shueisha)

There have been several occasions in the sequel manga that have hinted at the protagonist knowing more than what he has led on. Despite the long wait of three years, the protagonist knew exactly when Code was set to attack Konoha.

While one may think that Boruto was keeping an eye on Code, that is far from possible, given how he had no means to go to Code's hideout before that. In fact, chapter 4 was the first time the protagonist went to the Ten Tails' location.

Additionally, he knew about several other things that should have been unbeknownst to him, like Code using his chakra to create Claw Grimes, Sarada telling Shikamaru about Omnipotence throughout the three years, and his possibility of facing four God Trees at Code's hideout.

The protagonist had no way of knowing such things unless he could foresee the future. Such developments suggest that Boruto may have unlocked Jougan's foresight ability.

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ever since he unlocked the ability, the protagonist might have been trying to manipulate the events in his favor to some extent. However, evidently, his fate is predestined to some extent. It is because Kashin Koji's statement suggested that Boruto seemingly knew about the God Trees' attack. Despite knowing that, the protagonist could not do anything against them.

Thus, similar to Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan, who could not manipulate the future but was forced to accept it, Boruto might also be forced to accept his fate.

