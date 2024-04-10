Boruto x Solo Leveling fan-made crossover turns Naruto's son into the Shadow Monarch

Masashi Kishimoto's Boruto series is currently at the peak of its popularity, following the release of the Two Blue Vortex manga. Fans were ecstatic about the return of the manga, which revitalized interest in the series once again.

Meanwhile, Chugong's Solo Leveling series was recently adapted into an anime series, which gained immense popularity and hype following its release. While a crossover between the two franchises isn't something that can be expected in the near future, one fan decided to bring this crossover into reality themselves, by redrawing Boruto Uzumaki in one of Sung Jin-Woo's iconic poses.

Disclaimer: This article contains slight spoilers for the Solo Leveling manhwa and Boruto manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

The worlds of Boruto and Solo Leveling collide in new fanart

On the r/Boruto community on Reddit, a user named u/danstercox69 shared an impressive fanart, where they drew Boruto Uzumaki in one of Sung Jin-Woo's iconic poses from Solo Leveling. The user also uploaded the same fanart on X, where it gained overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans of both the popular franchises.

The fanart saw the son of Naruto Uzumaki in a more muscular build, as he held two kunai in his hands, preparing to fight his enemies. This particular pose was made famous by Sung Jin-Woo in the Solo Leveling manhwa, where he was battling against an enormous horde of enemies all by himself.

The pose where Jin-Woo crossed his arms while holding two knives is highly regarded as one of his most iconic illustrations, and was recently adapted into the anime as well.

As such, fans of the Boruto franchise were ecstatic upon seeing their main character strike the same iconic pose as Jin-Woo. They also went on to praise the creator for bringing the two fandoms together in such an unexpected way. Furthermore, many were also captivated with how muscular and more defined their beloved character's physique looked in the fanart.

Additionally, there were also some fans who tried to point out the similarities between the two characters. Finding a common ground between the two characters isn't an easy task, especially since they are entirely different from each other, with different motivations and goals.

That said, the only thing that they have in common is the fact that both of them were forgotten by the rest of the characters of their respective worlds at one point of time in the story.

Is the Solo Leveling anime over?

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime (image via A-1 Pictures)

The Solo Leveling anime recently ended on March 31, 2024. The first season of the anime, which consisted of 12 episodes, was met with an overall positive reception from the viewers. As such, a second season was immediately greenlit and announced by Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel.

The first season of the anime adapted the first 45 chapters of the manhwa, till the Job Change Quest arc. While an official episode count for the second season is yet to be announced, it is safe to assume that A-1 Pictures will adapt at least 45 more chapters of the manhwa in the upcoming season.

As such, chances are that Solo Leveling season 2 would consist of 12 episodes as well, similar to the first season of the anime. Fans of the series can look forward to receiving new updates regarding the anime in the upcoming months.

