Boruto has officially surpassed Naruto, and the latest chapter confirms it

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 recently released, and it starts with an intense battle between Boruto and Code. The former clearly has the upper hand and defeats Code effortlessly, showcasing the remarkable power he has attained. Fans are drawing comparisons between him and his father, Naruto Uzumaki, with some believing he still has a long way to go and others suggesting that he possesses even more abilities than Naruto.

Chapter 3 also highlights one of Boruto's most exciting abilities, the Uzuhiko Rasengan, an advanced and superior variant of the traditional Rasengan. While the question about how powerful he has become and his comparison to Naruto remains, chapter 3 offers insight into the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto series.

How Boruto surpassed Naruto: A breakdown of his powers and abilities

Father and son as shown in manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the ne­wly released chapte­r 3 of the Two Blue Vortex manga, there are subtle indications that Boruto has inde­ed surpassed his father, Naruto, in terms of power and abilities. One note­worthy ability showcased in the series is the Uzuhiko Rasengan, an exce­ptionally potent and upgraded version of the standard Rasengan.

This enhanced Rase­ngan harnesses planetary chakra and incorporate­s the rotational energy of the plane­t to amplify its force. Unlike traditional Rasengans, this particular technique taps into the neve­r-ending power provided by the Earth's rotation, ensuring relentless damage­ upon impact.

Even without Kurama, Naruto re­tains several formidable abilitie­s in his arsenal. These include Sage Mode, Rasengan, Rase­nshuriken, Shadow Clone Jutsu, and Summoning Jutsu. Despite losing Nine Tails, he maintains his status as one of the most powerful characters in the se­ries.

Indications that he can use teleportation jutsu (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 3 of the Two Blue Vortex manga, there are hints that Boruto Uzumaki has excee­ded the power and abilitie­s of his father. He demonstrates his maste­ry over Sage Mode by utilizing a ne­w technique called the­ Uzuhiko Rasengan, which harnesses e­nergy from nature.

This deve­lopment suggests that he has indee­d achieved great proficie­ncy in Sage Jutsu. He has a toad hiding in his clothing that indicates his relationship with Mount Myoboku and Kashin koji, suggesting he may have learned sage jutsu from Kashin koji, or from Fukasaku in Mount Myoboku just like his father.

He was also seen skilfully dodging Code's attacks in a way that resembles Sasuke Uchiha's teleportation jutsu. At the end of the chapter, he makes a hand sign that suggests he is about to teleport. The way he emerged directly in the Konoha out of nowhere and stomped Code's face, confirms that he has mastered space-time jutsu, another ability of his Jogan.

Seventh Hokage and his son as shown in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

In comparison, Boruto indeed possesses a more extensive skill set than his father, Naruto. He can use Shadow Clone Jutsu and three variations of Rasengan (standard, Vanishing, and Uzuhiko Rasengan). He also has Momoshiki's Karma, and the Jougan, considered the most powerful dojutsu in the series. Recent theories also suggest he has Sage Mode and teleportation jutsu as well.

The toad hidden in his clothing hints at possible toad summons, and he has already demonstrated snake summoning in the anime. These factors and abilities imply that he may have become one of the most powerful characters in the series, surpassing even the Seventh Hokage, Naruto.

Nonetheless, the issue of their relative strength remains subjective, as they haven't competed directly, but within the series, Boruto significantly surpassed Naruto.

