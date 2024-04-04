Solo Leveling revealed Ashborn to Jinwoo much earlier than anyone thought

Sung Jinwoo's battles in Solo Leveling are certainly a spectacle to witness. Not only does he get stronger with each fight, but the protagonist also manages to escape even the most dire situations through sheer willpower and a strong desire to live.

In the series, monsters and other Hunters aren't the only enemies that Jinwoo has to face on his journey to become strong. Sometimes, his most difficult battles were often against himself, as Jinwoo had to confront his past self and his weaknesses within his own subconscious.

One such moment took place in Solo Leveling episode 12, where Jinwoo saw a vision of his past self while at death's door. However, this moment could have been something entirely different, such as the introduction of Ashborn, one of the manhwa's most important characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling manhwa. Reader's discretion is advised.

Solo Leveling: How the anime could have introduced Ashborn in episode 12

Ashborn might have appeared in front of Sung Jinwoo as his past self (image via A-1 Pictures)

While facing an endless horde of enemies in Solo Leveling episode 12, Sung Jinwoo started seeing visions of familiar characters, like Lee Joohee and Song Chiyul. However, the most disturbing vision Jinwoo had was of his former self, when he was known as 'The World's Weakest Hunter'.

In this vision, Jinwoo was taunted by his past self, who said that despite the change in his powers and appearance, deep down, he was still the 'World's Weakest Hunter'. Jinwoo from the past also mocked him for always being at death's door. Shortly after this scene, Jinwoo was transported to the Penalty Zone, just as he was about to meet his end for good.

Given that the manhwa didn't exactly make it clear, many people would be correct in assuming that this scene is a back-and-forth between Jinwoo and his past self about his weaknesses and shortcomings. However, it can also be interpreted differently, with Jinwoo's interaction with his past self possibly serving as Ashborn's first appearance in the series.

In the Solo Leveling manhwa, Ashborn was revealed to be the Original Shadow Monarch, who chose Jinwoo as his successor. He had enlisted the help of Kandiaru, also known as the Architect, to find a suitable vessel to inherit his powers. After a long search, Ashborn chose Jinwoo to be his successor, due to the latter's persistent will to live despite always being one step closer to dying than anyone.

Ashborn made his actual appearance much later on in the Solo Leveling manhwa, during the Monarchs War arc. He appeared before Jinwoo in his original form, after which he explained the origins of his power to the latter and about the never-ending war between the Monarchs and the Rulers.

During this conversation, there were several instances where Ashborn took the form of some of the most important people in Jinwoo's life, all while narrating to him the events that had set him on this path. However, at one point in time, Ashborn took the form of Jinwoo's past and present selves while talking to him, saying that both of them were one and the same.

Given that Ashborn had chosen Jinwoo to be his successor and watched him at every step of his long journey, it cannot be outside the realm of possibility that Ashborn was actually the one who had appeared before Jinwoo as his past self during the Job Change Quest arc.

Just as Jinwoo was on the verge of death, Ashborn may have assumed the form of his former self to remind him of his courage turning to recklessness, as well as to tell him that he did not want to see him die there just yet.

The dynamic between Jinwoo and Ashborn is certainly unique, as it was later stated by one of the latter's oldest companions that Jinwoo represented him in more ways than one.

Ashborn as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (image via A-1 Pictures)

The Job Change Quest arc is the only time that Jinwoo was seen interacting with his past self. When Jinwoo actually died during the Monarchs War arc, Ashborn finally appeared before the former, both in his true form and in the form of Jinwoo's past self.

Thereby, it is certainly possible that the Solo Leveling anime may have subtly introduced Ashborn to Jinwoo in the form of the latter's past self, despite it not being as clear in the manhwa.

However, it is also possible that the scene is simply Jinwoo's struggle against his own feelings of inadequacy and his history of weakness. In a way, it was his own shadow that he saw during that scene, thereby being a precursor to Ashborn, albeit not actually being him. By overcoming these feelings, Jinwoo managed to defeat what held him back the most, which, like most people, was mostly themselves.

