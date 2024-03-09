Will Boruto ever be able reclaim his Uzumaki name? Explored

Boruto is among those characters who benefitted from the Blue Vortex time skip and ended up becoming one of the most prominent successes of the series in recent chapters. Most fans have agreed that his character design, personality, and setup have made him a much more engaging protagonist than what most others thought of him initially.

In that regard, something that Boruto has been dealing with in Blue Vortex is the element of Eida's Omnipotence, which is a key factor in how he has become an enemy of the Hidden Leaf Village. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that fans want to know if he is ever going to clear his name and return not only to the Hidden Leaf Village but also get the Uzumaki surname once more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Exploring if Boruto is ever going to reclaim his Uzumaki name

The most obvious answer is yes - he will eventually reclaim the Uzumaki name, although it is bound to be a lot more complex than what people may think. Eida's Omnipotence ability cannot be reversed unless she truly wants him to get that last name back, and considering how she has been allied with Kawaki to some degree, there is very little chance that scenario is going to take place in the story.

The start-of-series flash-forward also confirmed that Kawaki is going to live for several years, so there is a very good chance that the protagonist is not going to be able to reclaim his name for quite some time. Furthermore, this could be another parallel to his mentor, Sasuke Uchiha, who traveled the world for years in order to find redemption, which is something that could take place now with Naruto's son.

Therefore, it's not likely that Eida is going to reverse the effects of Omnipotence, and there is a chance that the protagonist is going to want to clear his name through his actions, although that doesn't guarantee anything.

The manga could also imply that he fully abandons the Uzumaki name even if he saves his parents and becomes a hero to the Hidden Leaf Village, although the story seems a bit away from that at the moment.

The virtues of the Blue Vortex timeskip

A promotional image of Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha).

Part of the reason that the Blue Vortex time skip has managed to have a greater impact in the anime and manga community compared to earlier portions of the story is probably due to consistency in the plot and raising the stakes in terms of tension.

Now there is no clear solution to the problems that have been set up with the Ten-Tails clones and how Eida's Omnipotence has turned Boruto into an outlaw in the Hidden Leaf Village.

The new cast has also become the main driving force and the time skip has done them a lot of good in terms of characterization. That has been shown with the protagonist and other characters, such as Sarada and Kawaki, so it makes sense that the likes of Naruto and Sasuke are now having a reduced role in the story.

Final thoughts

There is no clear path for Boruto to reclaim his Uzumaki name in the foreseeable future, although that would be, on paper, the most likely scenario. In that regard, there is also the possibility of him abandoning the name for good at the end of the series.

