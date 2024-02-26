Boruto: Kawaki's origins lie in the stars (& could make him an Otsutsuki)

In the Blue Vortex timeskip of Boruto, several significant characters are present, among whom Kawaki holds a prominent position. One key factor contributing to his importance is his association with the Otsutsuki, who initially sought to exploit him as a vessel. However, his rescue by Naruto Uzumaki led to his integration into the Hidden Leaf Village.

A lot of Boruto fans have taken a liking to Kawaki over the years, which has led to many theories about his background and what will happen to him in the coming arcs of the series. In that regard, a very recent theory suggests that his origin could be strongly connected beyond the Earth and the Otsutsuki as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

New Boruto theory could explain Kawaki's origin

There is a long-standing theory in the Boruto fandom that Kawaki's origin could be that of him being the prophetized "Star of destruction" that has been mentioned throughout the series. The comet mentioned in the prophecy could be the alien capsule of Kawaki's arrival. It could mean something different to the Otsutsuki since they can travel through dimensions, so they don't use those methods.

That has led to many discussions within the fandom that have led people to think that Kawaki's true origin, when explained later on, could be a different interpretation of the likes of Goku and Superman regarding the trope of aliens arriving on Earth. This could confirm the speculation that Kawaki's symbol could be that of the alien capsule he wears on his clothing.

Furthermore, this could explain how Amado's relationship with Kawaki goes beyond just the factor of Karma and how that is necessary for the former. It could be the possibility of them having a more robust connection, which could mean that they are perhaps grandson and grandfather, although that is a theory, and there is a good chance that it won't be like that.

Kawaki and Boruto's dynamics in the story

The two characters in Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

The aforementioned theory also points out that the "destiny of the star" could represent Boruto and how he is meant to defeat the "star of destruction," which fits his current situation with Kawaki. There is a good chance that, when push comes to shove, these two characters will have to face each other at one point in the series to the death.

After Eida used Omnipotence to switch their positions in the story, it makes a lot of sense that they are meant to face one another in combat, although many topics need to be addressed. Boruto and Kawaki's respective issues with the Otsutsuki and their goals regarding Naruto are another element to consider, adding even more tension to the possible conflict in the near future.

Their relationship has always been very complicated since Kawaki was introduced to the story, and it seems that author Masashi Kishimoto is preparing for an ongoing conflict between the two characters. However, there is also a chance that Kawaki could stay loyal to the Hidden Leaf Village and help the good guys.

Final thoughts

A new theory suggests Kawaki could have arrived on Earth from an alien capsule, although that is mostly speculation from the fandom. However, it could explain a lot of different elements regarding the character and his origin.