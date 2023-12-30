Naruto and Kawai's relationship hasn't been wholesome anymore and Boruto fans are just realizing it

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has progressed quite a bit, and several relationships have developed over the course. One prominent relationship that comes to mind is the one shared between Kawaki and Naruto. Kawaki always looked up to Naruto and held him in high regard, since he was one of the first people to accept him for who he was.

Since then, the young Shinobi has made it a goal to protect and take care of his idol. Now that the Boruto manga has advanced to a considerable degree, the relationship between Naruto and Kawaki has been severed quite a bit.

Fans of the manga series have realized that their relationship is no longer the same after a very important scene in the manga, which was also a massive plot point in the manga. Let’s take a look at the manga chapter, which will serve as evidence as to how their relationship was severed in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters.

Boruto chapter 77: A tipping point in Kawaki and Naruto’s relationship

This chapter was quite important since there was a scene that served as a plot point in the manga series. Kawaki managed to disappear using his Sukunahikona and went to Naruto’s house. He also ensured to hide his chakra to ensure that the Sensory Unit wouldn’t be able to track him down.

Kawaki went to the Seventh Hokage’s house with a plan and talked to him. He gave a speech about how he was grateful to Naruto for doing what he did, which seemed to have made Naruto a little uncomfortable.

Kawaki’s expression changed significantly, and he looked dead inside. It was at this stage that he confessed that he would do anything to keep Naruto alive. He was prepared to do this, even if it meant that his idol detested him. He also pointed out the imminent threat Momoshiki posed.

Kawaki declaring he was ready to kill Naruto's son when he entered his house (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

This set off a few alarms for Naruto since he realized that Kawaki was prepared to kill Boruto. Hinata Hyuga heard everything that Kawaki had to say and even slapped him. He even confessed that he felt guilty for not being able to kill Boruto.

Kawaki managed to seal Naruto in a dimension where time doesn’t flow and they won’t feel hungry or thirsty. Kawaki also convinced Eida to alter the memories of people, forcing Boruto to become a fugitive.

Kawaki sealed both Hinata and Naruto away into a different dimension in chapter 77 of the manga series (Image via Shueisha/ Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Additionally, the stunt that Kawaki pulled in chapter 77 of the manga only made things worse. Now, Naruto is stuck in a different dimension and frozen in time, while Kawaki is out there killing his son. After everything Naruto did for Kawaki, he might be released from the seal and live with the fact that his son is dead, should Kawaki succeed in killing Boruto.

This is a point of no return in the manga and the bond between Kawaki, and Naruto has been permanently damaged. The only way things would change is if Naruto, his son, and Kawaki came up with an alternative plan that could safeguard the people of Konohagakure from the Otsutsuki. It will be interesting to see if the manga will reveal a way to neutralize the threat now that the Seventh Hokage's son is a full-fledged Otsutsuki.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.