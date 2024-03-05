Celebrity Big Brother 2024 - Cast revealed

Celebrity Big Brother is back with a new season and is set to release on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9 pm ET exclusively on ITV and ITVX. Following the Big Brother format, all contestants will have to live with their fellow cast mates and share a house without any outside distractions.

Each week, through individual and team performances, every participant's fate will be determined through public votes and elimination will take place. The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 announcement was made back in November 2023 on ITV's official Instagram account.

On March 4, 2024, ITV revealed the cast members joining the CBB house on their official website.

David Potts, Bradley Riches, and others join the Celebrity Big Brother cast

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita is a Ukrainian dancer who is famous for his time on Strictly Come Dancing. Due to his singing and dancing skills, many of his followers on Instagram are waiting to see more of his personality on the Celebrity Big Brother.

"I can be fiery, very explosive. I'm a very passionate person."

David Potts

David Potts is a reality TV star who has made multiple appearances on TV shows such as Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Ghost Trip, and Celebrity Coach Trip. Apart from that, David has been a part of The Big Celebrity Detox.

"I am a natural-born leader, like Mufasa in The Lion King... People get the first impression that I'm a b*tch, but I'm actually a really sound person!"

Bradley Riches

Bradley Riches has played the role of James McEwan in the Netflix series Heart Stopper. He has a significant fan following due to his appearance on the show, which might be beneficial for him to collect outside votes during his time in the CBB house.

"I love a party, and I love a bit of Prosecco... I think me and Big Brother are going to hit it off right away. Or, at least I hope so, anyway!"

Zeze Millz

Zeze hosts The Zeze Millz Show on YouTube, she is also a documentary presenter. Before becoming a CBB housemate, she appeared on Good Morning Britain, E4's Celebrity Cooking School, and BBC's The Victoria Derbyshire Show.

"I think I'll make a great Big Brother housemate because I always, always keep it real."

Marisha Wallace

Marisha is an actress and singer who appeared on Broadway shows including Aladdin and Something Rotten. She has also been a part of Dreamgirls. For her diverse acting abilities, Marisha has received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in Oklahoma.

"I'm a walking, talking musical. And there's no music in the Big Brother house, so I'll be the jukebox!"

Colson Smith

The new Celebrity Big Brother cast member Colson Smith is mostly known for his role as Craig Tinker on the ITV's hit series Coronation Street since 2011. Colson is familiar with the ITV reality format as previously appeared on The Games.

"When I first meet people, I'm quite socially awkward, so I kind of need to work that out because I'm about to meet a complete group of strangers."

Fern Britton

Fern is a well-renowned TV presenter who is famous for co-hosting Breakfast Time alongside This Morning from 2002 to 2009. Apart from that she has also been a host for Ready Steady Cook, her CBB appearance was predicted by different sources way before the cast was revealed.

"One of my kids said don't say the 'c-word' and don't show your [private parts]."

Louis Walsh

It would be interesting to see two former X Factor judges Louis and Sharon reunite on Celebrity Big Brother. Before the official cast lineup was released by ITV, there had been rumors surrounding Louis joining the reality TV show, here's what he has to say:

"I think I'm a bit quirky. A bit fun. I say things I shouldn't say. My mouth has got me in trouble, and it will get me into trouble again."

Lauren Simon

Lauren has been a cast member of Real Housewives of Cheshire since 2015. As per The Sun, she had signed a contract to join the Celebrity Big Brother house last month in February 2024.

Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith (Image via ITV)

Gary is Kate Middleton's uncle, before signing for Celebrity Big Brother, he had auditioned for I’m A Celebrity 2023 but his entry to the show was denied over speculations that he might negatively affect Kate and William's reputation according to The Sun.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin is a former Love Island winner and has also participated in The Traitors US as a contestant. Reality TV fans are aware of her strong presence, cleverness, and quick thinking, they are excited to see her compete in a new series, Celebrity Big Brother.

"In the villa, I was known for bringing drama – drama tends to follow me everywhere."

Levi Roots

Fans might recognize Levi from his time on Dragons' Den where he pitched his unique Reggae Reggae Sauce. After his successful business venture, he appeared on many cooking TV shows and now will appear as a permanent resident of the CBB House.

"The only arguments I'll get into in the house is if anyone tries to keep me from the cooker!"

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne, the 71-year-old former X Factor judge will be joining the Celebrity Big Brother House. According to a March 4, 2024 article from The Sun, the reality TV star will be staying only for a few days and will only make a guest appearance.

"Chaos, I don't cause it. It just seems to go on around me."