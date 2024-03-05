"What a load of rubbish": Celebrity Big Brother fans upset with this year's lineup

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has returned with a selection of new housemates on Monday, March 4. However, fans are now claiming that these housemates aren't famous enough.

The first person to enter the show was Sharon Osbourne. While this initially sparked a lot of excitement, the enthusiasm died down when it was revealed by hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu that she isn't an official housemate. The former X Factor judge is a "celebrity lodger" alongside Louis Walsh, who holds the power to nominate three housemates for eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother fans are disappointed with the cast lineup this year, noting that when Sharon Osbourne exits the show, there won't be any "real" celebrity left. User @xsuuoo wrote on X:

"Celebrity Big Brother what a load of rubbish. AJ’s presenting is awful. Sharon Osbourne - no comment. Not a Celebrity in sight!!! Definitely will NOT be watching this dross."

Several viewers have mocked the reality show, asking the makers to restart with a real batch of celebrities.

Everything about the cast lineup of Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Expand Tweet

When Sharon entered the CBB house, she branded herself as “the original reality star”. The famous TV personality promised to be “unfiltered,” but what remains unclear is how long she will stay on the show. After her, the CBB house became a place for X Factor reunion with the entry of Louis Walsh.

Then came Nikita Kuzmin, 26, from Strictly Come Dancing fame, where she was paired with Layton Williams. She was joined by Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who also recently appeared on the US version of The Traitors.

Colson Smith of Corrie fame, David Potts from Ibiza Weekender, and Dragon’s Den’s Reggae Sauce entrepreneur Levi Roots are also among the new housemates. In addition to this, Zeze Miller, best known for hosting her YouTube show The Zeze Millz Show, was introduced as an "outspoken" contender by host AJ.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire actor Lauren Simon claimed she doesn't understand politics, but said she's good at talking about "sex" before entering the game show.

The other housemates include Heartstopper star Bradley Riches, 38-year-old Broadway fame Marisha Wallace, and Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of Kate Middleton’s mother Carole.

The last celebrity to enter the house was former This Morning host Fern Britton, who noted she's “ready for an adventure." It remains to be seen who will get evicted first from the 2024 version.

Amid this, a barrage of Celebrity Big Brother fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the "poor" cast lineup this year. Several viewers claim they know nothing about the so-called "celebrities" who've entered the house.

Many believe Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Fern Britton are the real ones who deserve to be called "celebrities" in the lineup.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Celebrity Big Brother will air on ITV and ITV1. The new series debuted on March 4, at 9 pm GMT with a 90-minute-long premiere. New episodes of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will broadcast every day at 9 pm GMT (4 pm ET in the US). The show is likely to run for 19 days before the finale.

Those interested can also watch CBB: Late & Live on ITV2, a spin-off version that will offer viewers additional exclusive content. CBB has returned to TV after six years. It last aired in 2018, when Coronation Street fame Ryan Thomas was crowned the ultimate winner of the show.