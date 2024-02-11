What did Sharon Osbourne say about Kanye West? Ozzy Osbourne’s wife reportedly slams rapper for using husband’s song without consent

British-American television personality and music manager Sharon Osbourne recently slammed Kanye West. She said that the rapper allegedly used a sample of a song by her husband, Ozzy Osbourne’s band Black Sabbath, without his permission.

On Friday, February 9, 2024, Ozzy took to social media to say West had asked to use a vocal-less clip of the band performing Iron Man in 1983, as per Billboard. The Black Sabbath frontman wrote,

"He is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many. I want no association with this man!"

Sharon Osbourne says Kanye West messed with ‘the wrong dude’ by using Ozzy’s sample

Sharon talks about Kanye sampling Ozzy's song. (Image via X/@AmiriKing)

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been married since July 4, 1982. This Friday, the couple called out Kanye West for allegedly using a sample of his band Black Sabbath's song Iron Man.

Kanye's team had asked for permission to use a vocal-less clip of the song, specifically a version performed at the 1983 US Festival. Both Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne denied him the rights, as per Billboard. Still, West allegedly used the video anyway during a listening party in Chicago for his new album, Vultures, on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Ozzy Osbourne slammed the rapper on his X account for the same.

Sharon Osbourne followed up with her own words about West using the sample, as per Page Six. The music manager's father, Don Arden, was Jewish. She went on her X account to write,

"Kanye West asked permission to sample part of a song Ozzy performed live at the US Festival in 1983 permission was denied, however, true to form he used it anyway. The Osbourne family has never wanted any association with Kanye West. He is an anti-Semitic fool who spews his rhetoric out into the world, Kanye you fucked with the wrong dude this time. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne."

Starting with 2022, Kanye West has made a series of antisemitic comments, for which he received a lot of backlash. He also lost numerous sponsorship and fashion deals, including his Adidas and Yeezy collaboration.

As per The Independent, Sharon Osbourne also spoke about the sampling to media outlets, allegedly saying Ye messed with the wrong Jew. The couple have reportedly sent a cease and desist to the rapper.

She also added that Kanye’s team had asked for Ozzy’s permission to use Iron Man three weeks ago, to which the couple allegedly replied, “Absolutely not,” as per Billboard. Sharon Osbourne said Ozzy rarely refuses people’s requests to use his tracks. However, she reportedly added,

"But the simple thing is, we don’t want to be associated with a hater. To spread hate the way he does, it shouldn’t be allowed. All the excuses – he’s bipolar or whatever – doesn’t change that. It’s like, fuck you, basically. The motherfucker’s a pig."

As a response, Kanye West posted a photo of the Osbourne couple on his Instagram Stories. The pair were dressed up as West and Bianca Censori for Halloween in the picture. He suggested that Ozzy is a fan of his by writing,

“He obviously has a celebrity handler who’s on his account.”

Like Kanye, the rock legend wore an all-black outfit with his face covered. Sharon guarded her bare chest with a purple pillow as Censori had previously.

Ye seemingly implied that Ozzy himself did not write the current posts, as per The Independent.