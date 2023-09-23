What happened to Sharon Osbourne? Ozempic side effects explored as talk show host issues warning over weight loss

Recently, Sharon Osbourne addressed the impact of Ozempic which helped her lose a lot of weight. During her recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored with her husband and children, Osbourne discussed the other side effects the drug had on her body. Sharon said:

"You can't stay on it forever. I lost 42 pounds now and it's enough. Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan – Nancy. He calls me 'Nancy Reagan' all the time."

Sharon Osbourne recalled the time she was taking injections and had nausea at the same time.

"I was about two three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't eat. That's why I say you have to keep this stuff away from younger people. They will go berserk on it and it's not right," she stated.

Sharon Osbourne said that she had undergone a few plastic surgery procedures last year, including a facelift that made her look like a "mummy."

"I looked like a f*cking Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback,"' she continued.

Side effects of Ozempic and other details explained

Drugwatch states that Ozempic is safe if it is advised for type 2 diabetes. Although the side effects were mild in clinical trials, nausea was the most common among them. The injection can slow down digestion, and there is a risk of hypoglycemia if taken through insulin.

Ozempic should be avoided if someone is allergic to its ingredients. Anyone with a personal or family risk of medullary thyroid carcinoma along with multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 should also avoid Ozempic.

Apart from nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, there are a few other symptoms. Some side effects were spotted in those who took a 1 mg dose of Ozempic, and anyone experiencing weight loss from the injection lost around 9.3 to 14.1 pounds in 40 weeks.

Although it is recommended to see an expert in medicine for more help, the common side effects often last for a few days or weeks. Also, the side effects remain even if someone stops taking the medication.

People can avoid the side effects by not having large meals, monitoring blood sugar levels, and eating bland foods.

Sharon Osbourne addresses her weight loss journey in another interview

Sharon Osbourne spoke to E! News earlier this month and explained her entire journey leading to her weight loss. She said at the time that she used Ozempic to lose 30 pounds and was not ashamed to take it.

"It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine. We don't have to bullsh*t," she added.

She revealed that her weight was around 230 pounds once, and now it has been reduced to 100. She said that she is "too skinny," so she needs to balance everything.

Sharon Osbourne recalled her past, saying that she used to eat a lot and stopped once to show that her life was in control. Osbourne said that she felt too lazy to start exercising. She said that she had a few procedures, like a gastric band and sleeve gastrectomy, and continued:

"Everybody's got something in life and mine was in eating disorder, and I've had it my entire life."

The 70-year-old has appeared as a judge on some reality shows. She has portrayed important roles in TV shows like The Conners and Family Guy.