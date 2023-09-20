Who was Adriana Thyssen? Tributes pour in as health influencer who experienced rapid weight loss dies aged 49

Fitness influencer Adriana Thyssen reportedly passed away on September 17 due to a mystery illness at the age of 49. She was at her residence in Uberlandia, south of Brasilia, at the time of her death.

As per the New York Post, Thyssen lost around 100 pounds over a year. Popularly known as a health influencer, the 49-year-old's upward trajectory in the fitness industry was marked by her helpful weight-loss content. She shared workout regimes and healthy diet tips on her Instagram account, which boasts over 600,000 followers.

Thyssen's death was reported by her cousin on her sportswear brand's Instagram page, Drikas Store.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that we, the Drika Blog and Drika Store team and family announce the death of our dear Drika. In this moment of pain, we ask for everyone's prayer and compassion," the post stated.

Thyssen was buried at a private funeral at Cemitério Bom Jesus in Araguari, in her native state of Minas Gerais.

Adriana Thyssen struggled with weight problems over the years

Thyssen had openly talked about the weight problems she had experienced since childhood. At 39, the health influencer weighed over 220 pounds. She shared how she decided to get in shape after struggling with drug addiction and depression.

The Brazilian social media star's weight issues motivated her to go on a weight-loss program. Known for shedding over 100 pounds in one year, the star shared healthy food and exercise regimes with her followers.

She initially lost 80 pounds in eight months and 20 pounds in the next seven months. Thyssen also told her followers to adopt the same regime as her if they were suffering from the same problem.

Adriana Thyssen's diet included fruits, salads, teas, and juices. She never consulted a nutritionist and made a diet plan by herself. In one of her Instagram posts, she wrote,

"I didn't even have decent clothes for working out and the sneakers were old but I didn't care about that, I just wanted to see the scales go down."

Thyssen was also the owner of a plus-sized activewear and clothing brand called Drikas Store. Drikas Store had a separate page on Instagram with around 76,000 followers. The timeline featured glimpses of their products.

Adriana grew up in Uberlandia, in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Further information about her early life and educational background is unknown.

Netizens pay tribute to Adriana Thyssen

Adriana Thyssen became popular over the years for her weight-loss journey. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Netizens express their grief in the comments section (Image via drikasstore/Instagram)

Netizens express their grief in the comments section (Image via drikasstore/Instagram)

Netizens express their grief in the comments section (Image via drikasstore/Instagram)

2023 has witnessed the deaths of various other fitness influencers. This includes Neil Currey, whose cause of death is unknown. Before Neil, Gustavo Badell and Jo Lindner were two other fitness influencers who passed away after suffering from health-related issues.