Why did Sharon Osbourne get fired from The Talk? TV star slams CBS over unfair exit from the show

British-American television personality Sharon Osbourne has still not gotten over getting fired from CBS's The Talk show and labeled her exit as "unfair."

As she made an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekends on Sunday, September 25, the star spoke about her exit from the daytime show in March 2021. The 69-year-old was fired after she defended Piers Morgan's controversial comments on Meghan Markle. She said:

"I've worked in this industry for 50 years, actually, 55. I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair."

On March 10, 2021, during The Talk's episode, Sharon Osbourne got into a heated argument with her co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth. The two had called Piers Morgan a racist over his comments on Markle.

Earlier, Morgan was slammed for saying that he didn't believe a word Markle had said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Markle had said that palace insiders would discuss the skin tone of her unborn baby.

When her co-hosts said that Morgan was being a racist for his comments, Sharon Osbourne defended him. This led to a heated on-air argument and even had Underwood and Welteroth suggesting that Osbourne might have also been one given that she was defending him.

Although Sharon apologized for her comments on social media, CBS soon issued a statement announcing her exit from the show. It said:

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Sharon Osbourne blames CBS for her "unfair" treatment

During Sharon Osbourne's appearance on the morning show, a clip from her latest docuseries, To Hell & Back was aired. The series delved deeper into her exit from The Talk, and it had the TV personality saying that she was a "lamb that was slaughtered that morning," and added:

"CBS denied responsibility on the news. That's because they're wankers and a**holes."

Once again, she defended Morgan and said that he had never written or said anything racist and noted:

“And because you don’t agree with somebody, they could be an alien. They could be purple, pink or blue. If you don’t agree with them, you don’t agree with them. That’s all.”

Osbourne expressed anger towards CBS for dubbing her racist and said that after the channel "planted the seed," she had to live with it. She said that once a person is dubbed a racist, it doesn't matter whether the person is a racist or not, the tag "lives with you."

The clip also showed Jack Osbourne, Sharon's son with rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, supporting his mother as she tried to defend herself amidst the racism allegations. Jack said:

"You can get ganged up on on live television and when you go to defend yourself against accusations, you get fired for creating a hostile work environment. This is the world we live in today."

Sharon Osbourne was the last of the original talk show co-hosts of The Talk. The initial group consisted of Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Sara Gilbert and Julie Chen.

