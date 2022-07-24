How is Ozzy Osbourne now? Health update explored as singer raves over daughter Kelly's pregnancy

Ozzy Osbourne recently shared an update about his health after undergoing major surgery last month. The singer also gushed over his daughter Kelly Osbourne's recent pregnancy. For those unversed, Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram on June 16 to share a life-altering surgery to remove and realign some pins in his back and neck.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at San Diego's Comic Con, the singer stated that he is "great," but it has been a "slow climb."

Ozzy Osbourne has undergone several surgeries in the past

Previously, in an appearance on the British talk show 'The Talk,' his wife Sharon Osbourne broke the news stating that the surgery could "determine the rest of his life." However, after undergoing surgery, Ozzy Osbourne updated his fans about his condition himself:

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Black Sabbath lead vocalist also noted that he has been recovering steadily. He noted:

"I like to see people, you know. That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there."

Meanwhile, at the Comic-Con event, Ozzy Osbourne raved over his daughter Kelly Osbourne, who is expecting her first child with Slipknot star Sid Wilson. The doting father noted:

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it."

While Kelly is a few months away from giving birth, it seems as if the grandfather-to-be has already picked the welcome present he would bring the child. According to Ozzy Osbourne, the "first thing" he would buy for the kid is a "microphone."

Kelly Osbourne recently announced her pregnancy via Instagram

Taking to the social media platform, Kelly posted the good news with pictures from her ultrasound. Stating her excitement, the mother-to-be noted:

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Fans sent her good wishes in the comment section of the post. While the singer has not notified her social media followers about any further developments in her pregnancy, she posted another update about her sobering up for a year.

Kelly Osbourne said:

"What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"

Many fans in San Diego noticed Ozzy Osbourne walking with a cane. At the Comic-Con event, the singer revealed the artwork for a comic book that is supposed to accompany his new album 'Patient Number 9.'

