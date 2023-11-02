"Left the boat behind": Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spark hilarious reactions online over Kanye West and Biance Censori Halloween dressup

For their 2023 Halloween costumes, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne dressed up as Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West, the American rapper, was spotted in September wearing a mask over his face and an oversized black hoodie in Florence with his wife Bianca Censori, who was wearing nude tights and a pillow.

Now, Halloween 2023 saw Sharon Osbourne put on an extremely sensual costume as Bianca Censori. Sharon posted the image on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Halloween."

The 71-year-old TV personality dressed in an attempt to mimic Bianca's viral September 2023 topless cushion look. On the other hand, Ozzy, 74, can be seen standing behind her in his heavy black coat, baggy black trousers, and black shoes. He even has gloves on.

Once this photo was re-uploaded on X by user @DailyLoud, it garnered a lot of reactions from social media users. X users went to the comment section of the post and flooded it with hilarious comments.

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @4ortunefame)

This comment refers to the incident when a Venetian boat business reportedly banned Kanye and Bianca for indecent behavior. As reported by the Independent, Kanye displayed his n**ed bottom while on the ride. This incident occurred in September 2023 while they were touring Italy.

Internet dwellers react hilariously as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne dress up as Biance Censori and Kanye West, respectively

Sharon and Ozzy dressed up as West and his wife (Image via Instagram / @ozzyonosbourne)

On September 6, Bianca was spotted with the rapper in Italy wearing a translucent bodysuit and nude stockings. Moreover, to preserve her modesty, she added a purple cushion to her ensemble, which she held to her chest for extra coverage.

On October 31, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne copied Kanye and Bianca's unique attire to commemorate Halloween.

Sharon adopted the style, holding a purple cushion in front of her while posing with her 74-year-old husband, Ozzy. Sharon also showed up in a nude bodysuit and clutching a big purple pillow. She further showed off her long legs in nude heels, all while sporting neat hair and a glossy makeup splash.

On the other hand, Ozzy was dressed like Kanye with a black hoodie. He chose an all-black ensemble to fit his heavy metal persona. Furthermore, he also wore loose black trousers, a bulky black coat with gloves on, and black shoes. To accurately mimic the look, the Black Sabbath vocalist wore a mask and sunglasses over his face, pulling his hood over his head.

Sharon's amusing outfit soon caught the eye of her fans. Upon seeing the photos that Daily Loud had uploaded to X, they responded amusingly in the comment area.

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @Themba_Taylor)

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @mjjuhain)

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @Moxas_SOL)

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @PookiesParadise)

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @etika_xo)

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @CryptoElfie)

Netizens react humorously seeing Sharon and Ozzy in their latest Halloween costume (Image via X / @mskingston2011)

Although Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne met in 1970 and celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in July 2023.

Sharon was 18 when Ozzy first met her. It took until 1979 for their connection to become passionate. After getting married in 1982, they had a son named Jack and two daughters, Aimee and Kelly.