Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Cast predictions

Celebrity Big Brother is a part of the popular Big Brother franchise that has left a lasting impact on the world of reality TV. Since Celebrity Big Brother season 1 premiered back in 2001, it has been a fan-favorite. In the show, participants have to live with fellow contestants and complete team and individual challenges. Based on each of their performance, residents are eliminated each week through public votes.

The new season of the hit show was announced in November 2023 via ITV's official Instagram page. As per the Mirror, it has been reported that the show hosts for the 2024 season will be AJ Odudu and Will Best. Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9 pm ET exclusively on ITV and ITVX.

ITV's Celebrity Big Brother 2024 predicted cast

As per The Sun, the predicted cast for the 2024 season of the reality TV show includes:

Sharon Osbourne

As per The Sun, Sharon Osbourne will be joining the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. However, she will reportedly only stay in the house for a week or two as a special guest. The 71-year-old TV personality will be accompanied by her friend from the X Factor judge panel, Louis Walsh.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton is reportedly set to join the Big Brother house and fans are eager to see the TV presenter in action. She is popularly known for co-presenting Breakfast Time and was also associated with This Morning from 2002 to 2009. As per The Sun, she will reportedly shed light on her rift with her This Morning presenting partner Phillip Schofield during her time on the show.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Love Island's Ekin reportedly decided to be part of Celebrity Big Brother only weeks after her split from former partner Davide Sanclimenti. She has previously appeared on other reality television shows as well, such as The Traitors US and Dancing On Ice. Although she has not been part of the reality TV world for a while, her fans are excited to potentially see her in the upcoming season of the show.

Louis Walsh

Walsh is well-known for being part of The X Factor's judging panel. Ryan Clark, the talent show judge's friend, recently made an appearance on This Morning and addressed the rumors surrounding Walsh entering the Big Brother house.

"As a friend of Louis Walsh, I'd be like: 'Don't do it!' but as a viewer I think: 'You'd be great in there!' It's like that split decision of what can I say to him? But I think he would be a great housemate," he said as per The Sun.

Levi Roots

Levi Roots is one of the most popular reality TV stars reported to join the cast. He is known for his appearance in Dragons' Den, where he was looking for a £50,000 investment in his sauce business, Reggae Reggae Sauce. He has also appeared on several culinary shows and fans are eager to see him in the near season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Bradley Riches

Fans might recognize Bradley Riches from Netflix's TV show Heart Stopper. In season 2, Bradley played the role of James McEwan and it is predicted that he might join Celebrity Big Brother, as per The Sun.

Colson Smith

Colson Smith is popularly known for playing Craig Tinker in ITV's hit series Coronation Street. He also competed in ITV's The Games and was praised for her performance. He is now reportedly gearing up to be part of the Big Brother house.

David Potts

Potts is a well-renowned television star who has made multiple appearances on Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Ghost Trip, and Celebrity Coach Trip. Apart from this, Potts has also been a part of The Big Celebrity Detox and Ibiza Weekender.

Nikita Kuzmin, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace, Lauren Simon, and Gary Goldsmith are also expected to be part of the reality TV show, as per The Sun.

Fans can stream the upcoming season on STV, ITVX, and STV Player after it airs on ITV at 9 pm ET on Monday, March 4, 2024.