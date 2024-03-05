'Is Gary Goldsmith about to do a Stormy Daniels': Fans left confused as ITV hints at Kate Middleton’s uncle pulling out of Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of the Princess of Wales, who had reportedly signed up for the upcoming twenty-third season of Celebrity Big Brother on ITV, has now pulled out.

On Monday, March 4, host Lorraine Kelly revealed the names of potential housemates in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother on her show Lorraine. The fact that Gary Goldsmith was left out of the list has created mayhem among fans on social media.

This comes shortly after reports of Gary Goldsmith gearing up to enter the reality show as a housemate surfaced in the recent weeks. The ITV channel stated how Goldsmith praised his niece – Kate Middleton – as “perfect” as he entered the house, adding how the Princess of Wales could be watching the show “from behind a sofa”.

Gary Goldsmith is reportedly a millionaire businessman who also happens to be the brother of Carole Middleton and uncle to Kate, Pippa, and James. Goldsmith’s absence from the list of featured stars who are about to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house has led netizens to compare him with Stormy Daniels, a contestant who walked out of the show before its first episode back in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Gary Goldsmith could be replaced by Love Island’s Chloe Burrows

It appears that the news of Gary Goldsmith joining the Celebrity Big Brother house had raised the expectations of many viewers eager to see him on the show. His absence from the housemates' list (as revealed on the Lorraine show) has led to several theories being discussed online. A netizen claims that Chloe Burrows could be replacing Goldsmith in the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Expand Tweet

Chloe Burrows is the host of a podcast series – Chloe Vs The World – and she first appeared on TV on Love Island’s seventh season in 2021. Thereafter, Burrows has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Scared of the Dark.

Meanwhile, other netizens are skeptical about Gary Goldsmith's exit from the show and speculate that the show creators are probably keeping Gary's entry under wraps before the premiere. Here are some of the reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sun also reported that Carole Middleton – Kate’s mother and Goldsmith’s sister – is reportedly “infuriated” about her brother’s decision to join the show and fears he could spill royal secrets on it. According to the news outlet, the Palace shares anxiety with Carole. A royal source told The Sun:

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

The source also warned the news outlet that Prince Harry and Meghan could be in Goldsmith’s firing line. Goldsmith had gone into hiding in a hotel after arriving at the ITV studios on Sunday but would arrive at the show’s live launch on Monday, as reported by The Sun.