Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Release timings for all regions

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is all set to premiere on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9 pm on ITV1. The premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will be simultaneously released on STV, STV Player, and ITVX Player. In a promo video shared last week, the release date of the Celebrity Big Brother reboot show was revealed by Will Best and AJ Odudu, who are also the hosts of the upcoming season.

The show is essentially a celebrity version of the famous reality television show Big Brother and follows its non-celebrity counterpart, which returned to television screens in 2023 at the end of a five-year hiatus. The last season of Big Brother was won by Jordan Sangha.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is a one-of-a-kind show that will feature competing celebrities who will be leaving luxury behind to participate in nominations and challenging tasks with no communication with the outside world. Naturally, with hundreds of cameras observing them at all times, Big Brother will record their every move.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 release timings revealed

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 can refer to the following table to learn more about release timings across all time zones.

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Monday, March 4, 2024 9 pm West Coast of the US (PT) Monday, March 4, 2024 6 pm Midwest of the US (MT) Monday, March 4, 2024 8 pm Mountain Time (MT) Monday, March 4, 2024 7 pm Hawaii (HT) Monday, March 4, 2024 4 pm Alaska (AKT) Monday, March 4, 2024 5 pm United Kingdom (BST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 2 am France (CEST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 3 am Spain (CEST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 3 am Germany (CEST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 3 am Japan (JST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 11 am South Korea (KST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 11 am India (IST) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 7:30 am Australia (AEDT) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 1 pm

Viewers from all across the world are expected to tune in to watch the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother. 2018 saw the previous season of the show, which former Coronation star Ryan Thomas won.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast line-up (speculative)

Several "celebrities" were seen avoiding the paparazzi in the inaugural teaser of the show, hiding their faces behind anything from shopping bags to a cuddly dog. Then AJ and Will show up. AJ says the celebrities can run, and Will says there's one place the celebrities can't hide.

Even though the celebrity candidates were kept a mystery until launch night, there have been many more rumored celebs tipped to join the line-up, as well as a confusing leak of the lineup that has left fans perplexed.

X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith may be unpacking their suitcases at Garden Studios.

Entrepreneur Levi Roots, RuPaul's Drag Race UK standout Bimini Bon Boulash, and EastEnder star Max Bowden are reportedly rumored to be part of the cast.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Viewers can watch the show on ITV2 and stream it on ITVX when it returns to television in March 2024. The episodes can again be watched on ITVX in case someone misses the initial broadcast.

The show airs alongside Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live. Starting at 10:30 p.m. on ITV2 and ITVX, the live post-show episode will provide viewers with plenty of extra, unique content. Fans of the original show will recall that it was formerly known as Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side.

What is the difference between Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother?

The primary distinction is that anyone may apply to be on Big Brother. Conversely, Celebrity Big Brother, akin to I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, is a program in which housemates are recruited to participate. It gives the viewers a chance to witness well-known figures being observed by cameras around the clock while they are at their most vulnerable.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 airs on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9 pm on ITV1.