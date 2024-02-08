RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2: Release date and time, what to expect and more

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 is already set to release as the original RuPaul's Drag Race US still delivers power-packed performances in its ongoing season 16, released this January.

The spin-off that last aired in March 2022 left fans wanting more because its all-star cast, as expected, gave heightened performances, making the already grand show a sight to behold. As per BBC, season two of the show will premiere on February 9 on BBC Three at 9 pm.

When season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World is announced, fans' first reaction is to guess who all from the past are to make a blast this season.

BBC revealed that there will be 11 contestants from seven countries, including two from the US version and four from the UK, who will try to channel last season's winner, Blu Hydrangea, to win £50,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 has 11 queens from seven countries competing for the winning title

Release date and time, where to watch

The wait is almost over as RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 is near its telecast on February 9, which falls on a Friday. The show will screen on BBC Three at 9 pm and be made available on BBC iPlayer to stream on demand. BBC iPlayer is a free-of-cost streaming platform for selected shows of BBC, where RuPaul's is confirmed to be added.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season two's 11 drag queens

The queens of season 2 were revealed in a trailer that the show put out on YouTube, where they were seen revealing the nuances they will bring this season.

The video includes the queens below.

1) Arantxa Castilla- La Mancha

Arantxa is 25 and was previously seen in the first season of Drag Race España.

2) Choriza May

Choriza was first seen on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 and is 31.

3) Gothy Kendoll

Gothy is 25 years old and was on season 1 of the UK version of the show.

4) Hannah Conda

Hannah was a runner-up in RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 and is 31 years old.

5) Jonbers Blonde

Jonbers, 33, was close to winning in season 4 of the UK version because she got out in the 3rd place.

6) Keta Minaj

Keta, 42, also came close to winning in Drag Race Holland season 2 but was eliminated in the episode before the finale.

7) La Grande Dame

La Grande is the youngest among the lot at 23 years of age. She appeared on Drag Race France season 1 and won its runner-up title.

8) Marina Summers

Marina secured the runner-up title in Drag Race Philippines season 1. She is currently 26 years old.

9) Mayhem Miller

Mayhem, 41, appeared on the US version of the show in season 10 and the All-Stars season 5.

10) Scarlet Envy

Scarlet is 31 years old and has appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 and the All-Stars season 6.

11) Tia Kofi

Tia is 32 and appeared in season 2 of the UK version.

The plot and the judges of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World Season 2

The plot of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World was a topic of fan discussion in the past because it let the week's winning queens choose the ones they wanted to see getting eliminated. Season 2 is to follow the same plot, with the same Mama Ru at its helm.

This season's regular judges will be the same- RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, who will judge alongside guest judges such as Richard E Grant, Katherine Ryan, Motsi Mabuse, and Adwoa Aboah, among others.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 1 is available to stream on BBC One and WOW Presents+.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE