RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Winner prediction

While fans are only four episodes into RuPaul's Drag Race's season 16, they are already predicting the winner based on their ratings and performances until now. This is because the season, which opened with a two-part premiere, had a "rate-a-queen" segment in the first two episodes that enabled the queens to rate each other.

The third episode tested the designing skills of the queens, as they were asked to design mom-themed couture, while the fourth episode saw them performing SNL-style skits on RDR Live. Meanwhile, the previous episodes saw four lip-sync battles that were fought between the bottom two of every episode.

While the first two episodes were exempt from any eliminations, episodes three and four sent home Hershii LiqCour-Jeté and Mirage. This development came following their lip-sync battles with Geneva Karr, who has been successfully lip-syncing since her episode 2 debut.

RuPaul's Drag Race's queens rated from the least likely to the most likely to win the show

12) Geneva Karr

Geneva was sent to the bottom two times in a four-episode show, which makes her position on the show weaker than her counterparts. Even though her last week's ranking was eighth, what saved her from elimination in the final lip sync was the fact that Mirage didn't know the lyrics to Dark Lady by Cher.

11) Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige

Mhi'ya has been close to the bottom since she debuted on the show in episode 2, much like Geneva. In the last episode, she was ranked thirteenth, securing the last possible rating. Geneva's lip-sync practice could overcome this one if she were to get to the bottom two.

10) Megami

Even though Megami has been safe in all three episodes since her debut, fans believe she hasn't shown an exemplary performance either. In the last episode, she was ranked in the twelfth position, which isn't too far from the bottom.

9) Morphine Love Dion

Like Megami, even Morphine has been treading close to the bottom. With a ranking of ten in the last episode, viewers feel Morphine could potentially cross the border and be at the bottom.

8) Amanda Tori Meating

Amanda was ranked at the eleventh position in the last episode, which makes her only two positions better than the worst. However, viewers believe Amanda has shown promise by working on her makeup skills as asked by the judges, which has decreased her likeliness to get eliminated soon.

7) Xunami Muse

Even though Xunami wasn't rated too low in the last episode, her performance on the RDR Live was mediocre, as her ratings revealed. Yet, her rank at the sixth position proves that she may be likely to come close to the finals.

6) Dawn

Dawn was ranked at the fifth position in the last episode, but hasn't gotten the recognition one expects from a winner. That being said, she's quickly coming up as a fan favorite on the internet because of her witty comebacks and her unmissable charm.

5) Plasma

Plasma was ranked in fifth position in the last episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, but was the one to secure the win in the tough RDR Live challenge. Plasma was great at acting like Cher in the Night of a 1000 Chers runway challenge as well, which makes her a strong contender for future runways as well.

4) Sapphira Cristál

Sapphira Cristál not only won the challenge in her debut episode but also was the top contestant in episode 3. She also won the lip-sync against Q in the first episode, which proved her versatility on RuPaul's Drag Race. Sapphira was ranked at the third position in the last episode.

3) Nymphia Wind

Nymphia secured an easy win in episode three, which tasked the queens with designing mom-themed couture. She was also ranked number one in the last episode of RuPaul's Drag Race and has been circling the top position since her debut on RuPaul's Drag Race.

2) Plane Jane

Even though her ranking in the last episode put her in the fourth position, Plane Jane's track record has been clean. She secured a win in the very episode of her debut and even won the lip-sync against Geneva. Her talents stood out when she secured the top position in episode four of RuPaul's Drag Race.

1) Q

Q is the only queen to have secured the top position in all three episodes she participated in, indicating her clear entry into the finals. Ranked at the second position in the last episode, Q has been on a winning streak. If she continues to put on equally stellar performances, fans feel not much can stop her from taking home the title on RuPaul's Drag Race.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race air every Friday, on MTV, at 8 pm ET.