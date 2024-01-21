RuPaul's Drag Race Winners List: From 2009 to 2023

RuPaul's Drag Race has had an immense cultural impact around the world since first airing in 2009. Hosted by legendary drag queen RuPaul Charles, the reality competition has brought greater exposure to the art of drag. It features talented artists competing, by showcasing various facets of their craft. The show entertains global audiences while highlighting the contestants' creativity, skill, and personal journey.

Each season, one contestant is crowned America's Next Drag Superstar - a title that holds significance beyond the show. The RuPaul's Drag Race winners become influential both in entertainment and as LGBTQ+ icons.

RuPaul's Drag Race hall of fame: Sasha Colby and other winners through the years

BeBe Zahara Benet - Season 1 (2009)

BeBe Zahara Benet took the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race season 1, wowing with her African-inspired fashion and commanding stage persona. She later returned to showcase growth in All Stars 3.

Tyra Sanchez - Season 2 (2010)

Tyra Sanchez won season 2 with glamorous runways and consistent performances, though later faced controversies. Her time on the show undoubtedly highlighted serious talent.

Sutan Raja - Season 3 (2011)

Sutan Raja entered RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 with connections in fashion from working on America's Next Top Model. Her bold aesthetic and modeling skills led her to victory.

Sharon Needles - Season 4 (2012)

Sharon Needles won season 4 with Goth-style looks, bringing a totally new drag aesthetic to the competition. Her inventive performances told creative tales.

Jinkx Monsoon - Season 5 (2013)

Jinkx Monsoon took the crown in season 5 with a focus on comedy and theater. She was known for clever Snatch Game acting and stage skills.

Bianca Del Rio - Season 6 (2014)

Bianca Del Rio won season 6 using comedy and polished style. Her sharp jokes and talent made her unbeatable. After the show she toured with comedy and acted.

Violet Chachki - Season 7 (2015)

Violet Chachki took season 7 with her progressive fashion looks, especially her famous tartan reveal. Post-show, she became a major high fashion model.

Bob the Drag Queen - Season 8 (2016)

Bob the Drag Queen won season 8 and was known for comedy, performance, and activism voice. Bob stays involved in television, podcasts and social justice work.

Sasha Velour - Season 9 (2017)

Sasha Velour won season 9 using her artistic drag style. Her rose petal finale reveal was iconic. Post-show, she produces Nightgowns celebrating drag as art.

Aquaria - Season 10 (2018)

Aquaria took RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 as the youngest winner then. She was known for forward fashion looks and strong talent. Her win made her a major fashion icon.

Yvie Oddly - Season 11 (2019)

Yvie Oddly captured season 11 with her weird, flexible style. She broke boundaries with strange looks and acts. Post-show, Yvie continues to push limits and inspire others to be themselves.

Jaida Essence Hall - Season 12 (2020)

Jaida Essence Hall won RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 during challenging virtual filming. She shined with beauty, comedy, and unique style. Jaida was crowned during the pandemic-era virtual finale.

Symone - Season 13 (2021)

Symone took season 13 using fashion and advocacy for Black culture and social issues. Her choices carried powerful messages.

Willow Pill - Season 14 (2022)

Willow Pill captured RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 with storytelling and conveying emotion. As the first trans winner of a regular season, Willow's win marked a historic moment for the show and the broader drag community.

Sasha Colby - Season 15 (2023)

Sasha Colby's win in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is a reflection of her resilience, talent, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sasha has used her platform to raise awareness and support for important issues, making her a role model and an inspiration.

Final thoughts

As this journey through RuPaul’s Drag Race history shows, the winners represent immense diversity in drag artistry. From innovative fashionistas to comedy queens, pageant perfectionists to unexpected underdogs - each winner has left their unique mark. Their triumphs remind us that drag comes in endless, dynamic forms.

Beyond the show, these icons continue creating culture and uplifting marginalized voices. After 15 years spotlighting charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, it's clear RuPaul's legacy won't fade anytime soon. One can only imagine what the next decade of drag excellence may bring.