RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

RuPaul's Drag Race's season 16 is only two episodes old, which is keeping fans excited and hopeful for the upcoming episodes. The 2-part premiere that aired on January 5 and 12 introduced its 14 contestants to the viewers. Performance pressure on the contestants was lightened because the premiere episodes didn't have any eliminations.

Episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race will have eliminations and will also shine a light on the weaker contestants as their ratings from the premiere episodes will be disclosed. Episode 3 is titled The Mother of All Balls and will air on MTV on Friday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

What to expect from episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

The upcoming episode is to mark the first time viewers see the two groups of Drag Queens come together. The queen's fashion design skills will be put to the test as they are asked to design couture on a specific theme. The title of the episode 'Mother of All Balls' aptly describes its nature because the queens will have to design mom-inspired looks.

Every episode is graced by the presence of a new guest judge who sits alongside its original judges, RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Rose Mathews, and Ts Madison.

The guest judge is generally an expert in the field the queens are competing in, for that precise insight. The guest judge on episode 3 will be one of America's most celebrated fashion designers, Isaac Mizrahi.

With the elimination threat that episode 3 poses, fans know the four contestants who are confirmed not getting eliminated because they were the top contestants of the previous episodes.

The contestants who inched closer to the $200,000 prize money were Q, Sapphire Cristál, Geneva Karr, and Plane Jane.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16's 2-part premiere?

The premieres saw the queen's introduction as they strutted into the Werk Room. Episode 1, titled Rate A Queen, saw Amand Tori Meating, Dawn, Mirage, and Xunami Muse perform their original lip-sync songs; Morphine Love Dion do a Flamenco, Q do a Puppetry, and Sapphira Cristál perform an opera.

Episode 2, titled Queen Choice Awards, saw Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, and Plane Jane sing their original lip-sync tracks. Nymphia Wind performed a cultural dance, Mhi'Ya Iman Le'Paige did a stunt, and Plasma gave a singing and impressions performance.

The second segment was RuVeal Yourself, where the queens had to walk the runway and strike poses in an attempt to please the judges. The third contest was a lip-sync battle between the top two of each season.

Contestant Q and Sapphire Cristál lip-synced to Break My Soul by Beyoncé, with Cristál winning the battle. Geneva Karr and Plane Jane lip-synced to Shower by Becky G in episode 2, leaving Plane Jane the winner of episode 2 of this fan-favorite show.

The guest judge on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race was the Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, the second episode's guest judge was Becky G, who was a witness to her song being performed in that episode's lip-sync battle.

RuPaul's Drag Race has been running strong for 15 seasons, which is a testament to its quality. All the performers are amazing at what they do, so there's never a dull moment on the show.